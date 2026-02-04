Brain computer interfaces decode imagined speech in paralyzed patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Georgia TechFeb 4 2026

Last summer, a team of researchers reported using a brain-computer interface to detect words people with paralysis imagined saying, even without them physically attempting to speak. They also found they could differentiate between the imagined words they wished to express and the person's private inner thoughts.

It's a significant step toward helping people with diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, reconnect with language after they've lost the ability to talk. And it's part of a long-running clinical trial on brain-computer interfaces involving biomedical engineers from Georgia Tech and Emory University alongside collaborators at Stanford University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brown University, and the University of California, Davis. 

Together, they're exploring how implanted devices can read brain signals and help patients use assistive devices to recover some of their lost abilities.

Speech has become one of the hottest areas for these interfaces as scientists leverage the power of artificial intelligence, according to Chethan Pandarinath, associate professor in the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory and one of the researchers involved in the trials.

"We can place electrodes in parts of the brain that are related to speech," he said, "and even if the person has lost the ability to talk, we can pick up the electrical activity as they try to speak and figure out what they're trying to say."

Source:

Georgia Tech

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MRI scans reveal human brain growth from pregnancy through birth
People with ME/CFS and Long COVID experience disruption to brain connectivity
Older adults' driving habits may provide early warning signs of cognitive decline or dementia
Silencing a specific brain circuit can prevent and reverse chronic pain
Soluble E-cadherin drives brain metastasis in aggressive inflammatory breast cancer
Estrogen levels in the brain may play a role in women’s risk of stress-related memory problems
Transcranial magnetic stimulation can be a cost-effective treatment option for depression
Study uncovers how the brain's 'memory replay' process is impaired in Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
People with cerebral amyloid angiopathy more likely to develop dementia