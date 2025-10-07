Aston University and BCHC strengthen partnership with new memorandum of understanding

Aston University and Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in a variety of areas including staff training, research and public engagement.

The MoU was signed by Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, Professor David Sallah, chair of BCHC, and Richard Kirby, chief executive of BCHC. Also present at the signing were Professor Anthony Hilton, executive dean and pro-vice-chancellor, and Professor Chris Langley, deputy dean (engagement and development) from the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University.

Aston University and BCHC have been working together for a number of years and have collaborated on several projects. The MoU reflects a desire to formalize the deepening relationship and a shared commitment to joint activities.

Under the terms of the MoU, Aston University and BCHC agree to work together in four areas - staff and resources; teaching, apprenticeships and placements; research and innovation; and public engagement.

For staff and resources, Aston and BCHC have pledged to develop the community workforce of the future, and to invest in shared posts that support closer links between academia, education and healthcare provision. They will share resources and facilities, and provide a range of shared services.

Staff and students at Aston and BCHC will benefit from new teaching and placement commitments. These include BCHC providing placements and suitable clinical staff for Aston University students, while BCHC staff will be able to take advantage of training opportunities and clinical exposure in areas of interest to academics.

Aston and BCHC will also develop research and innovation projects that generate income and will offer mutual support, including in ethics and project evaluation. They will jointly develop and foster cutting-edge innovation and digital and technology-based healthcare solutions.

Birmingham is faced with various health inequalities, and under the terms of the MoU, Aston and BCHC will co-develop preventative health initiatives to tackle these and collaborate on community engagement initiatives.

We are delighted to expand our partnership with Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. With our shared vision and combined expertise, we aim to drive innovation, enhance healthcare education, and deliver meaningful improvements to quality of life for the communities we serve." Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University

Richard Kirby, CEO of BCHC, said:

"Building on our partnership with Aston University will enable us to develop the community workforce of the future, foster innovative digital and technology-driven healthcare solutions and tackle health inequalities in the city of Birmingham."