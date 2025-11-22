New research identifies molecular pathways linking hot weather and preterm birth risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Emory UniversityNov 22 2025

An Emory University study, published Friday by Science Advances, provides the first evidence that exposure to higher temperatures during pregnancy is linked to specific biological changes in mothers that are also associated with preterm birth.

A team of researchers from Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health and School of Medicine conducted a novel molecular analysis of blood samples from 215 pregnant women living in metropolitan Atlanta, whose pregnancies ended in either full-term or pre-term live births (delivery before 37 weeks of pregnancy), and then matched the mothers' residential addresses with the maximum ambient temperature experienced throughout their pregnancies.

This first-of-its-kind analysis found that several naturally occurring substances, such as methionine, proline, citrulline, and pipecolate, are disrupted when temperatures are higher. These amino acids and vitamins play key roles in managing stress and energy in the body, suggesting that heat-related biological strain may increase the risk of preterm delivery.

Previous scientific evidence suggested hotter weather impacted biological factors such as oxidative stress, heart and vascular issues, inflammation, and the premature rupture of membranes. However, this was the first study to pinpoint the potential molecules and pathways associated with heat and premature birth outcomes.

As temperatures have increased, we've observed an increased association between more babies being born preterm after the weather was hotter, but scientists still don't know what exactly is happening in the body-and we really need to understand this to develop effective ways to protect mothers and babies."

Donghai Liang, PhD, study lead author, associate professor of environmental health at Rollins

"We used the innovative metabolomic technology to specifically focus on the small molecules, or 'molecular fingerprints' as we call it, and learned for the first time that when the weather was hotter, the mothers' blood shows some measurable changes in several important molecules and pathways that manage how the body deals with stress or makes energy. And these same kinds of changes were also seen in those mothers who gave birth prematurely.

Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant illness and death, but little is known about the biological reasons behind it, especially in relation to environmental stressors.

"By identifying these shared metabolic pathways between hotter temperatures and preterm births, this study could open the door to developing early biomarkers that could help identify pregnancies at higher risk and potentially inform prevention strategies or clinical interventions to support healthier pregnancies," Liang says.

Source:

Emory University

Journal reference:

Taibl, K. R., et al. (2025). Critical windows of prenatal heat exposure and preterm birth: Metabolomic study in the Atlanta African American Maternal-Child Cohort. Science Advances. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adw8328. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw8328

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

WHO releases first global guidelines for managing diabetes during pregnancy
Hyperemesis gravidarum linked to depression in pregnant women
Study explores how elevated growth hormone levels contribute to liver aging
Blood group A linked to a higher risk of primary biliary cholangitis
Automated insulin delivery improves glucose control in pregnant women with Type 1 diabetes
Most pregnancies involve weight gain outside healthy ranges with major health impacts
Uncovering hidden causes of recurrent pregnancy loss with optical genome mapping
Stress-induced neuron loss shown to disrupt blood flow and neural communication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral semaglutide delivers real-world drops in blood sugar and weight in diabetes trial