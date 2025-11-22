American Heart Association honors schools and students for fighting childhood obesity

One in every five American children and teens is obese; that's up 35% from 2000, as severe childhood obesity rates have nearly doubled in that time. In recognition of efforts to fight back locally to create healthier classrooms and communities, the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, has honored nine students, schools and educators from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 20.

The ceremony - held annually to recognize outstanding participants in the Association's nationwide in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ - was attended by volunteers and students from across the United States and celebrated top individuals and schools for their contributions to advancing the Association's lifesaving work.

Alarming health trends like rising childhood obesity are challenges we can work to overcome together, and we are proud to honor those who are doing just that. These students, educators and schools aren't just raising critical funds; they're inspiring healthier habits and creating lasting change in their communities." Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association and senior vice president of women's health and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women's Health of Northwell Health, New York City

Award recipients participated in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge during the 2024-25 school year and were nominated by Association staff.

The 2025 honorees are:

Superintendent of the Year: Dr. Nicole Wesley – Redondo Beach Unified School District (Redondo Beach, California) Outstanding American Heart Challenge Volunteer of the Year: Rob Dorsett – Perryville High School (Perryville, Maryland Heart-Healthy School Award: Zachary Barrows - Summerlake Elementary (Winter Garden, Florida) Outstanding Kids Heart Challenge Volunteer of the Year: Marline Price - Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Open-Door Award: Natalie Wheeler - Community School District 22-New York City (New York City) Outstanding Team of the Year: Jon Curtis and Amy Wolske - Greenfield Elementary (Baldwin, Wisconsin) Principal of the Year: Kacey Chong – Southern Highlands Preparatory School (Las Vegas, Nevada) Specialist/Nurse of the Year: Melissa Smith – Texas Region 16 (Amarillo, Texas) Young Heart Leadership Award: Riley Jimenez – Tuloso Midway Intermediate School (Corpus Christi, Texas)

The Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are grounded in science and designed to improve physical and emotional well-being, support academic success and help students feel confident in their ability to make a difference. Reaching more than 10 million students in approximately 20,000 U.S. schools each year, participants and their families learn how to eat smart, manage stress, avoid tobacco and vaping, recognize warning signs of a heart attack and stroke and more. Students are also introduced to Hands-Only CPR, a lifesaving skill that school-aged children can learn and, by age 12, effectively use if they witness a sudden cardiac arrest.

Learn more about the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge and how to get involved at heart.org/jointhechallenge.