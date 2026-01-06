UH pharmacology professor wins $900,000 grant to develop a dual-function nanodrug for cancer

Accelerating advancements in cancer prevention and cures, Wei Gao, assistant professor of pharmacology at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, has received a $900,000 grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to develop stronger and more targeted anti-tumor therapy for pancreatic and lung cancer.

Pancreatic and lung cancers are among the deadliest cancers, partly because they create an environment that shields tumors from the immune system. One key player in this immune suppression is the regulatory B cell (Breg) - a type of immune cell that actually helps tumors grow by blocking the body's natural defenses.

Some newer treatments, called STING agonists, are meant to activate the immune system but have limited success because they unintentionally increase Bregs, don't reach tumors effectively and can cause serious side effects.

To address these challenges, our team developed Nano-273, a dual-function nanodrug packaged in a tiny albumin-based particle. Nano-273 both activates STING and blocks PI3Kγ-a pathway that drives Breg expansion, while albumin nanoparticles help deliver the drug directly to immune cells, reducing unwanted side effects. This approach reduces harmful Bregs while boosting immune cells that attack cancer, leading to stronger and more targeted anti-tumor responses." Wei Gao, assistant professor of pharmacology, University of Houston College of Pharmacy

In early studies, Nano-273 showed strong tumor-shrinking effects in pancreatic and lung cancer models, especially when combined with chemotherapy or immunotherapy. It also extended survival and showed low toxicity.

To move these promising results closer to clinical use, Gao's team will carry out several critical preclinical steps:

Improve the production of Nano-273, ensuring it is consistently made with high quality for future clinical trials

Test how well Nano-273 works when combined with standard treatments like chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors in pancreatic and lung cancer models

Conduct safety studies

"If successful, this project could lead to a new type of immunotherapy that offers lasting tumor control and improved survival for patients with pancreatic and lung cancers, two diseases that urgently need better treatments," said Gao.

Since 2007 when it was established by the Texas Legislature, CPRIT has invested in the research prowess of Texas universities and research organizations; created and expanded life science infrastructure across the state; expedited innovation in research; and enhanced the potential of breakthroughs in cancer prevention and cures.