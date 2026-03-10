“Bugs Delivering Drugs” – Researchers Publish New Approach To Colorectal Cancer Treatment Using Common Food-Borne Bacteria

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor UniversityMar 10 2026

Baylor University researchers have published a novel approach to fight colorectal cancer, using modified bacteria as a courier to deliver potent cancer-killing proteins into tumor cells. Michael S. VanNieuwenhze, PhD, FRSC, University Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Biology, along with Baylor doctoral students and a colleague at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, published their promising research in Cell Chemical Biology.

Colorectal cancers accounted for the second-most deaths caused by cancer in 2025, according to the National Cancer Institute, highlighting the importance of new strategies for therapy and treatment. Building on growth in the use of bacteria as a tool in fighting cancer, VanNieuwenhze and his team attached saporin, a known cancer-killing toxin, to the surface of Listeria monocytogenes, which delivers the toxin to tumor cells.

Listeria, commonly recognized as a food-borne bacterium, can be modified for express therapeutic purposes while maintaining its ability to penetrate human cells - making it, VanNieuwenhze said, a particularly promising agent in the fight against colorectal cancer.

Our team asked the question, 'What if we could hook saporin on the surface of a bug and let the bug get delivered into the cell as it normally would?' We could then take advantage of chemistry inside the cell to release saporin to kill the cancer cell. That, in a nutshell, is what we were doing, and we were able to get it to work."

Michael S. VanNieuwenhze, PhD, FRSC, University Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biology, Baylor University

The article, "Bugs delivering drugs: Listeria monocytogenes-mediated cytotoxin delivery enhances anti-tumor activity in colorectal cancer," features Baylor doctoral students Wyatt Paulishak and Jianan Lyu, along with VanNieuwenhze and Laurence Wood, Ph.D., associate professor at TTUHSC.

"Bugs into drugs" – A negative connotation, but a positive capability

Listeria can elicit negative reactions due to its wide recognition as a food-borne bacterium, but when genetically modified for therapeutics, it can be made safer for humans, while retaining the ability to kill cancer cells. Listeria monocytogenes has been reported as a cancer therapy agent since 1994, with many different strategies investigated for its use. The bacteria offer distinct properties that make them a valuable agent for cancer researchers.

Related Stories

"What makes it so useful from a therapeutic perspective is that it is an intracellular bug, which gives it unique access to the compartments inside cells," Paulishak said. "As a living bug, we can modify it to make it safer and more effective. It further has a significant immunotherapy component to it and is naturally anti-cancer, and we look at it as a drug-delivery vehicle."

By chemically attaching saporin to the bacteria, researchers multiplied its ability to fight cancer. As a cancer-killing toxin, saporin is only toxic once it is inside a cell, and Listeria enables it to reach that environment.

"We did fluorescent imaging on the saporin to make sure it was really attached to the bacteria," Lyu said. "That allowed us to reach proof of concept, to prove the delivery was doable – delivered into the cell types of interest. So, we moved to in vivo and in vitro testing in mice to see the anticancer activities – and it turns out we see a significant increase in toxicity with this approach."

With this phase of research completed, VanNieuwenhze hopes to further build on that foundation through genetic strategies that could make the process safer and more scalable, with a goal of eventual therapeutics – making colorectal cancer a meaningful starting place.

"If a therapeutic were developed from this, you could deliver it orally, in principle," VanNieuwenhze said. "I think future steps in our research will move us toward that goal. We've got a great team here, and it's exciting to look ahead to what's next."

Source:

Baylor University

Journal reference:

Paulishak, W., et al. (2026) Bugs delivering drugs: Listeria monocytogenes-mediated cytotoxin delivery enhances anti-tumor activity in colorectal cancer. Cell Chemical Biology. DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2025.11.008. https://www.cell.com/cell-chemical-biology/abstract/S2451-9456(25)00388-5.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria may explain differences in peanut allergy reactions
AI cancer tools may be using visual shortcuts rather than true biology
Study finds most sustainable diet indices overlook industrial food processing
MSK uncovers how interacting mutations shield breast cancer
Why we keep craving food even when we are full
Living near nuclear power plants is associated with higher cancer mortality, national US study reports
How are GLP-1 drugs reshaping treatment for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease?
Global breast cancer burden rising fastest in low-income countries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New approach to reducing radiation toxicity