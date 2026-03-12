VALANX Biotech secures €3 million to advance LIV-1 ADC for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

VALANX Biotech (VALANX), a biotech company developing a technology for site-selectable, site-specific protein conjugation, today announced it has secured €3 million to advance its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. The round includes Foundation Fournier-Majoie and FUJIFILM Corporation as new investors, joining existing VC investors xista science ventures, tecnet equity, SOSV and angel investors Urs Spitz and SkyGene.

The financing will enable pre-clinical development of VLX-ADC-001, a LIV-1-targeting ADC for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), with candidate selection planned for June 2026, while also supporting GMP readiness and partnering activities for the Company's GoldenSite conjugation platform.

As part of the financing, Ana Maricevic joins VALANX's Board of Directors, formally representing the Foundation Fournier-Majoie.

ADCs are a transformative class of therapies that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with highly potent payloads. VALANX's GoldenSite platform is designed to enable rapid and reproducible, site-selectable conjugation. This allows development of ADCs and other conjugates with greatly improved therapeutic windows, addressing a key challenge in ADC development.

LIV-1 is a compelling target in mTNBC, and GoldenSite gives us a practical way to precisely tune conjugation position to optimize the drug candidates therapeutic window. This close enables us to advance VLX-ADC-001 to a solid preclinical data package by June 2026, while progressing GoldenSite toward GMP readiness and partnering with ADC innovators."

Michael Lukesch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VALANX Biotech

Ana Maricevic, Foundation Fournier-Majoie, said: "As a foundation for innovation in oncology, we back teams with outstanding, scientifically differentiated programs and a clear development path. VALANX's approach to site-selectable conjugation addresses a central challenge in the ADC field - controlling toxicity to unlock greater efficacy. We are committed to supporting the advancement of VLX-ADC-001 alongside Fujifilm and the existing investor group."

Toshihisa Iida, Director, Corporate Vice President, General Manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters, FUJIFILM Corporation, commented: "Fujifilm is dedicated to the life sciences, and we invest to stay close to the cutting-edge platform technologies shaping the next generation of biologics. Through strategic investments in advanced technologies, including those addressing key challenges in ADC development, we aim to contribute to a robust ecosystem that supports the creation and delivery of advanced therapeutics."

VALANX Biotech

