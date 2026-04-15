VALANX Biotech establishes Scientific Advisory Board to advance ADC therapeutics

VALANX Biotech (VALANX), a biotech company developing novel technology for site-specific protein conjugation in drug discovery, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), appointing John Lambert as Chair, with Morris Rosenberg and Peter de Waele serving alongside. The newly formed SAB will provide independent scientific and strategic guidance, bridging the gap between research and clinical application to advance the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs including VLX-ADC-001, a LIV-1 targeting ADC intended for metastatic triple-negative-breast cancer for which lead candidate selection is expected for June 2026. The SAB's CMC expertise will also support in bringing the Company's GoldenSite™ technology towards GMP manufacturing.

John Lambert PhD is a leading expert in ADC discovery and development, with particular expertise in ADC biology, payload/linker technology and translational strategies in oncology. Prior to establishing as an independent consultant, he was Executive Vice President and Distinguished Research Fellow at ImmunoGen, having previously served the company as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer, and holding various roles across biochemistry, process development, manufacturing, and quality. Dr Lambert is a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, recipient of the World ADC Award for Longstanding Contributions to the Field, and is Honorary Professor of Queen's University, Belfast, UK.

Morris Rosenberg PhD is a leading expert and biopharmaceutical consultant with over 25 years of experience in biologics development, manufacturing and commercialization. He held tenures at Biogen and Eli Lilly before joining Seattle Genetics as Executive Vice President Process Sciences, where he built the clinical and commercial supply chain for antibodies and ADCs, helping establish the company as a commercial biopharmaceutical business with a strong ADC portfolio. As Chief Technical Officer at Immunomedics, he oversaw the launch of Trodelvy for third line triple negative breast cancer. Across his career, he has been involved in the development and launch of a further five approved therapies, including Adcetris, Avonex, Angiomax, Xigris and Forteo.

Peter de Waele PhD is a leading expert in immuno-oncology, advanced therapeutics, and biotech innovation, with a long track record in translating innovative science into early-stage clinical programs. He has been consulting the industry since 2006 with a focus on product development, regulatory affairs, and intellectual property. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of R&D and Intellectual Property and CSO at Celyad and held senior roles at Cryo Save, including Responsible Person for their European activities and Regulatory/Quality Director. His earlier career includes executive positions such as Chief Technology Officer at CellTran and Chief Operating Officer at XCELLentis, where he oversaw the development of ATMPs and several multi-center international Phase I, II and III clinical trials. He began his industry career in 1986 at Innogenetics, finally as Chief Therapeutics Officer developing several biologicals, including vaccines, and leading the Cell Therapy Business Unit.

Dr John Lambert, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, at VALANX Biotech, added: "GoldenSite has strong potential to support the development of next-generation ADC therapeutics by addressing a long-standing toxicity challenge through site-selective conjugation, unlocking greater efficacy. The team at VALANX has developed a clear and credible strategy around the platform, and I look forward to working with them."

Michael Lukesch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at VALANX Biotech, commented: "Establishing our SAB is an important next step and milestone for VALANX. As we advance differentiated ADC assets and our GoldenSite platform towards the clinic, the expertise of the Scientific Advisory Board will be instrumental in shaping our asset strategy and positioning within the wider ADC field. I am looking forward to working with these distinguished experts in ADC development."