Squid™ Full Range Pipette: Reduce pipette changes, bench clutter, and calibration burden

insights from industry Andrew Jones Market Development Manager DeNovix

In this interview, Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager at DeNovix, discusses the launch of the Squid™ Full Range Pipette, a novel electronic pipette designed to replace multiple conventional pipettes with a single device, covering the full 1–1000 µL range. The discussion explores how the system reduces pipette changes, bench clutter, calibration workload, and operational costs while maintaining accuracy and precision across the entire volume range.

To start, can you give an overview of the Squid Full Range Pipette and the problem it was designed to solve in busy life science labs?

Squid is the first pipette to cover a full range of aspirate and dispense volumes from 1 – 1000 µL in a single device. In a typical protocol, researchers will be switching between multiple pipettes to pipette the range of volumes required. Squid eliminates the need for additional pipettes, which streamlines the workflow and reduces lab bench or flow hood clutter.

Image Credit: DeNovix

Traditional liquid-handling workflows often rely on three or four separate pipettes to cover 1 – 1000 µL. What design innovations in Squid made it possible to span this entire range accurately with a single device?

Since the first launch of our microvolume spectrophotometers over a decade ago, DeNovix has developed vast expertise in high-precision, microvolume motor control. This fine motor control capability is combined with a patented dual-tip selector that allows switching between pipette tip sizes with a single click. Large Tip Mode accepts 1000 µL tips and accommodates a range of 100 – 1000 µL, and Small Tip Mode uses 200 µL size tips and spans from 1 – 200 µL. Combining these two innovations with intelligent software control delivers a system we term Dynamic Volume Control™.

Image Credit: DeNovix

According to your data, Squid exceeds ISO specifications across its full range. Which specific ISO metrics or tests are most important for users to understand, and how does Squid’s performance compare to a typical premium single-range pipette?

The most critical ISO standards for pipettes are ISO 8655. These guidelines cover the accepted Maximum Permitted Error for accuracy and precision at each volume range for conventional pipettes. It recommends testing error at 100%, 50%, and 10% of the maximum volume. This makes sense for traditional, small-range pipettes, but for Squid Pipettes, following these guidelines would mean only testing at 1000, 500, and 100 µL. This would not sufficiently demonstrate performance at low volumes since Squid can pipette down to 1 µL. As we claim Squid replaces between 3 and 5 pipettes, we test against the MPE’s for all of the volumes for the pipettes we replace (P10, P20, P200, and P1000). Squid exceeds the standards set by ISO 8655 at each of these data points, proving its accuracy and precision across its full range. We have published performance data here. (https://www.denovix.com/tn-249-performance-validation-of-squid-pipette)

From a practical standpoint, where will scientists notice the biggest day-to-day impact first: reduced clutter on the bench, faster setup, fewer calibrations, or something else entirely?

These are all key advantages of owning a Squid Pipette. Reduced clutter is the initial visual change that most researchers see, but the improvement in workflow efficiency will become immediately evident as scientists start using Squid. Effortlessly switching between all the volumes routinely used in life science – whether it be complex dilution series, PCR setup, or cell culture prep – as well as not having to reach for different pipettes, or find who has taken them, reduces fatigue and improves workflow efficiency.

Many labs have mixed user groups, from students and technicians to seasoned researchers. What did you do in terms of ergonomics, controls, and feedback (visual / tactile) to make Squid intuitive and user-friendly, even for less experienced pipettors?

During Squid's development, we ensured we tested the ergonomics and software with a wide range of scientists. The pipette's physical form is well-balanced and designed for easy access to all buttons, regardless of hand size. The aspirate and dispense actions and the tip ejector are low force, reducing the risk of RSI. Visually, we have a high-contrast, Large Digit display with an intuitive interface that takes minimal training to navigate. Software features designed by our life scientists also make Squid use simple. Easy access buttons for preset volumes make switching between saved values simple and quick, and there is a range of pipetting modes, such as mix, repeat, reverse, and custom protocols, that add to the functionality and ease of use.

Image Credit: DeNovix

How does Squid fit into DeNovix’s broader portfolio of instrumentation and consumables? Does it complement specific platforms or workflows you already support?

Squid is the perfect companion to our DS-11 Series Spectrophotometers and CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counters. Many of our users are performing microvolume quantification for nucleic acids or proteins. Squid enables researchers to prepare those precise samples (1 – 2 µL) or prepare the 10 µL cell sample volumes required for CellDrop. Since Squid can handle larger volumes as well, researchers won’t have to switch to a different pipette when they pivot to larger volume assays, such as fluorescence quantification kits or PCR setup.

Looking ahead, how do you see full-range, high-performance pipetting influencing lab design and purchasing decisions? Do you envision a shift away from traditional multi-pipette racks?

The ability to replace a rack of up to five pipettes with a single device will be attractive to most labs and researchers. In addition to the workflow advantages and high performance that we have already discussed, Squid also makes a significant financial impact on labs. Researchers will save money on the initial purchase while also having fewer pipettes in a lab to service, calibrate, and manage, which simplifies processes and reduces ongoing costs.

Finally, if you had to summarize the value of the Squid Full Range Pipette in one sentence to a life scientist walking past your booth at a conference, what would you say to make them stop and learn more?

The Squid Pipette is the only full-range pipette capable of all of your pipetting needs, covering 1 – 1000 µL in a single device.

About Andrew Jones

Andy has over 20 years experience working within life science companies across Europe and the US. Andy began his career working for distribution companies within the UK in direct sales, managing technical support and sales teams and taking responsibility for managing product portfolios. Key to this role was identifying new market trends and recruiting new technologies to the UK market, including introducing NanoDrop in 2002. Andy later spent time with multi-national companies including Roche Diagnostics and Affymetrix LLC, gaining experience in clinical and translational research across Europe before joining DeNovix in 2014. Graduating from the University of Wales, Andy holds a Master of Research (M.Res) degree in plant adaptation and molecular ecology.

About DeNovix Inc.

Award-Winning Products for Life Science

DeNovix multi-award-winning products include the Reviewers’ Choice Life Science Product of the Year and Platinum Seal awarded- DS-11 Series Spectrophotometers / Fluorometers - with integrated 1 µL UV-Vis, cuvette UV-Vis, and fluorescence - and CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counters for counting cells without slides. Additionally, the DeNovix Squid™ Full Range Pipette is the only electronic pipette that covers the full 1 - 1000 µL range.

These powerful devices integrate patented DeNovix technology with easy-to-use software designed by life scientists for life scientists. Researchers report that they love the industry-leading performance, smartphone-like operation, and the flexible connectivity of the instruments.

When support is needed, the DeNovix team is here to help. DeNovix received the prestigious Life Sciences Customer Service of the Year based on independent reviews posted by scientists worldwide!