DeNovix releases new Eight Channel Spectrophotometer

DeNovix introduces the DS-8X Eight Channel Spectrophotometer, a new addition to the DS-Series Quantification Range. The DS-8X is designed to equip labs with higher throughput, high performance, full spectrum 1 µL UV-Vis measurements (190 - 840 nm) for DNA, RNA and protein quantification. Based on the award-winning DS-11 technology, DS-Series instruments offer fast, reliable sample quantification for scientists working in microplates, strip tubes or single samples.

DS-8X Eight Channel Spectrophotometer. Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

The DS-8X provides rapid quantification, measuring eight samples in ~10 seconds with real-time optimization of every sample through SmartPath™ technology. Its maintenance-free design ensures lifetime consistency with no need for recalibration. Optional cuvette and fluorescence modes enhance the choice of applications and enable total sample QC. The device is stand-alone and fits seamlessly into GxP compliance environments with optional 21 CFR Part 11 ready software and IQ-OQ packages.

In common with other DS-Series instruments, EasyApps™ software contains pre- configured applications for each of the most commonly measured biomolecule types. The DS-8X also includes a 7” High Definition Touchscreen, removing the need for additional PC’s or Laptops, Wi-Fi and ethernet exporting for easy integration into LIMS systems, and USB and printer exporting.

The introduction of the DS-8X expands the popular DS-Series range for those labs looking for higher throughput, and where confidence in the quality of each measurement is paramount,” Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager, DeNovix

“The ease of use for a range of sample types, compact footprint, and option of including fluorescence measurements to the package make this a comprehensive solution for sample quality control.”