Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year - CellDrop Automated Cell Counter

The DeNovix CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter has been awarded Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year in the SelectScience® Scientists’ Choice Awards®.

CellDrop’s patented DirectPipette™ technology distinguishes it as the only cell counter to eliminate the need for cell counting slides. These slides are typically made of single-use plastics that cannot be recycled after use. Researchers who use CellDrop have already saved a total of over 8.5 million slides from use and disposal, which equates to more than 30,000 kg (66,000 lbs) of plastic.

The award, added as a new category this year, celebrates products that reduce the environmental impact of life science research. The CellDrop was nominated and selected as the first recipient by researchers around the world.

It’s a real honor to know that researchers recognize CellDrop in the field of sustainability. Reducing the amount of plastic waste produced by research laboratories is a global issue, and we’re excited to be a part of the solution.” Fred Kielhorn, CEO, DeNovix.

We are delighted to announce DeNovix as a winner of the Scientists' Choice Awards® for Sustainable Laboratory Products of the Year,” Dr. Lois Manton-O’Byrne, Executive Editor, SelectScience.

“Thank you to all the SelectScience members who nominated and voted in this important initiative – together, we are helping create a brighter, more sustainable future.”

About DeNovix CellDrop Cell Counters

The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is a dual fluorescence and brightfield instrument that features DirectPipette™ technology. This unique sample loading method eliminates the need for disposable slides, therefore reducing the plastic waste and ongoing costs associated with routine cell counting.

Systems include a high definition 7 inch touchscreen for live preview and instant review of results. Pre-installed EasyApps™ software includes applications for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and user customized methods. The software delivers rapid cell counts, viability reports and transfection efficiency assays. All instruments feature Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters are available in dual fluorescence and brightfield or brightfield only models.