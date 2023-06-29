Researcher from Wageningen University wins Green CellDrop Giveaway

DeNovix Inc. is pleased to announce the winner of the Green CellDrop Automated Cell Counter Giveaway: Michiel Schrijen from Wageningen University, Netherlands! Selected at random from thousands of entries from scientists worldwide, the CellDrop will be housed in the Biosystematics Group at the university.

The unique Green Edition CellDrop celebrates the instrument being awarded Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year by SelectScience. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters feature unique DirectPipette™ technology, a novel sample loading method that eliminates the need for disposable plastic slides typically required for routine cell counting.

We’re delighted that Michiel was selected to receive the Green CellDrop. The group’s work investigates and supports biodiversity, so the CellDrop’s slide-free innovation will be a perfect fit for enhancing their research workflows.” Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager, DeNovix.

For the Biosystematics Group, the CellDrop will be an excellent addition for both research and education. We investigate evolution at the species, population, and molecular level to address fundamental questions about themes like speciation, domestication and species interactions.” Michiel Schrijen, Wageningen University

The CellDrop will aid in the group’s biodiversity research by providing an environmentally friendly and automated method for assessing yeast viability, counting algae cells, and more.

“A great advantage will be that the CellDrop doesn’t use slides. This will save us a large amount of glass and plastic slides waste,” Michiel said. “The WUR University focuses on a sustainable future, and the CellDrop will help reduce laboratorial waste instead of creating more.”

About DeNovix CellDrop Cell Counters

The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is a dual fluorescence and brightfield instrument that features DirectPipette™ technology. This unique sample loading method eliminates the need for disposable slides, therefore reducing the plastic waste and ongoing costs associated with routine cell counting.

Systems include a high definition 7 inch touchscreen for live preview and instant review of results. Pre-installed EasyApps™ software includes applications for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and user customized methods. The software delivers rapid cell counts, viability reports and transfection efficiency assays. All instruments feature Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters are available in dual fluorescence and brightfield or brightfield only models.