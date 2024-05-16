DeNovix releases new budget-friendly 1 µL UV-Vis spectrophotometer

DeNovix introduces the DS-7 Spectrophotometer, a new 1 uL UV-Vis spectrophotometer in the DS-Series Quantification Range.

DS-7 Spectrophotometer. Image Credit: DeNovix

The DS-7 Spectrophotometer is designed to equip budget-conscious labs with high performance, full spectrum UV-Vis measurements (190 - 840 nm) for DNA, RNA and protein quantification. Based on the award-winning DS-11 technology, DS-Series instruments offer accurate, flexible quantification with a wide choice of models and measurement options.

The DS-7 Spectrophotometer provides rapid and reliable 1 µL UV-Vis quantification (2 - 15,000 ng/µL dsDNA), as well as an optional cuvette mode for applications such as kinetics or OD600 measurements. Like other DS-Series instruments, EasyApps™ software contains pre-configured applications for each of the most commonly measured biomolecule types. Devices also include a 7” High Definition Touchscreen, USB and label printer exporting, four color choices, and a two year warranty.