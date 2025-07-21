DeNovix releases new CellDrop FLxi applications

DeNovix announces the release of three new cell counting applications for the CellDrop FLxi Automated Cell Counter.

The new software is offered as a free upgrade for existing customers and includes applications for counting Stem Cells, Apoptosis and Yeast Vitality.

The Stem Cell app uses Acridine Orange and Propidium Iodide (AO/PI) fluorophores for precise live and dead cell staining. Powered by proprietary DeNovix algorithms, it delivers superior accuracy and reproducibility with a quick and simple assay set up.

The Apoptosis app eliminates the need for flow cytometry or laborious manual counting in the study of cell death. Leveraging the CellDrop FLxi's 10x objective and dual fluorescence capabilities, this app utilizes the CellDrop Apoptosis Assay to effectively stain cells and accurately identify distinct cell stages. It provides rapid and precise reports on live, early apoptotic, late apoptotic and necrotic cells.

The new Yeast Vitality app offers a precise assessment of metabolic activity. Targeted at fermentation applications and yeast research, this app eliminates guesswork from quality control and allows for accurate quality control and standardization.

As we continue to expand the applications available on CellDrop, we’re excited to make robust technology available to a broader number of research labs. We continue to work hard to deliver exciting new applications on the CellDrop platform to expand the capabilities for new and existing customers.” Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager, DeNovix, Inc.

The new software update is now available for download on all current CellDrop FLxi units. DeNovix also offers a Free Trial program, which allows users to evaluate the CellDrop FLxi and the new counting applications in their lab.