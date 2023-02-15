DeNovix celebrates sustainability award with Green CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter Giveaway

DeNovix Inc. is giving away a Green CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter to celebrate the instrument’s new Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year award from SelectScience.

Green CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter. Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Researchers around the world can register for free for a chance to win the limited edition Green CellDrop at denovix.com/green.

CellDrop’s patented DirectPipette™ technology distinguishes it as the only cell counter to eliminate the need for cell counting slides. These slides are typically made of single-use plastics that cannot be recycled after use. Researchers who use CellDrop have already saved a total of over 8.5 million slides from use and disposal, which equates to more than 30,000 kg (66,000 lbs) of plastic.

Participants can earn additional chances to win by completing easy actions, such as sharing with friends and colleagues, engaging with the DeNovix social media accounts and more. One randomly selected winner will receive the Green CellDrop.

The contest will close on May 11th at 11:59 PM (EST), and the winners will be notified the following week.

Enter to Win | Green CellDrop Automated Cell Counter Play

Video Credit: DeNovix Inc.

About DeNovix CellDrop Cell Counters

The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is a dual fluorescence and brightfield instrument that features DirectPipette™ technology. This unique sample loading method eliminates the need for disposable slides, therefore reducing the plastic waste and ongoing costs associated with routine cell counting.

Systems include a high definition 7 inch touchscreen for live preview and instant review of results. Pre-installed EasyApps™ software includes applications for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and user customized methods. The software delivers rapid cell counts, viability reports and transfection efficiency assays. All instruments feature Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters are available in dual fluorescence and brightfield or brightfield only models.