DeNovix releases new CellDrop model and applications

DeNovix announces the release of the new CellDrop FLi Automated Cell Counter, the latest update to the popular CellDrop range.

CellDrop FLi Automated Cell Counter. Image Credit: DeNovix ​​​​​​​

The new CellDrop FLi launch includes enhanced hardware for improved cell counting performance, along with six new cell counting applications including fixed samples, hepatocytes and Erythrosin B.

Two apps for counting Fixed Samples are among the new pre-installed cell counting applications. Fixed Cells and Fixed Nuclei apps were developed to equip scientists to streamline their quality control using as little as 2.5 µL of sample.

Using advanced machine-learning techniques, DeNovix scientists developed an automated proprietary software algorithm for the CellDrop to deliver fast, reliable hepatocyte counts. The algorithm uses brightfield and dual channel fluorescence to count live / dead hepatocytes as well as identify lymphocytes, free nuclei, and debris objects within a sample.

Additionally, DeNovix developed three applications for measuring tissue culture, primary cells, and nuclei with Erythrosin B viability dye. Erythrosin B is a biosafe and non-toxic colorimetric dye that can be used as an alternative to Trypan Blue. The addition to the CellDrop software provides a more environmentally friendly option for scientists measuring viability with brightfield.

The launch of the CellDrop FLi further enhances the reputation of the CellDrop range as the most innovative automated cell counter available today. The latest software updates enable simple, accurate measurements of an even wider range of routine and difficult sample types, for both new and existing CellDrop users.”

Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager, DeNovix, Inc

The new software update is now available for download on all current CellDrop units. DeNovix also offers a Free Trial program, which allows users to evaluate the CellDrop FLi and the new counting applications in their lab.

