New DeNovix Helium nano volume spectrophotometer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

DeNovix introduces the Helium 1 µL Spectrophotometer, a new affordable nanovolume spectrophotometer in the DS-Series Quantification Range.

Helium Hero. Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Related Stories

At a price accessible to all labs, the Helium 1 µL Spectrophotometer delivers quality performance and reliable quantification of 1 µL nucleic acids and protein samples. This stand-alone device includes a 7” HD touchscreen with simple, easy-to-use software. The instrument is designed for nucleic acid and protein quantification and can rapidly assess dsDNA between 2 and 1600 ng/µL dsDNA while also reporting key 260/230 and 260/280 purity ratio ratio results for sample quality control.

Helium is ideal for teaching and research labs when a full spectrum UV-Vis Spectrophotometer is not required. Based on the award-winning DeNovix SmartPath technology, Helium maximizes lab efficiency with a five second measurement time, maintenance-free design, and simple data saving and export options. Integrated Apps for nucleic acid and protein quantification streamline the sample measurement workflow, with an easy-to-use interface that can be operated by researchers with minimal training.

Our continual expansion of the DS-Series reflects our commitment to making DeNovix technology accessible to all laboratories. The Helium is a great solution for labs that need a reliable UV spectrophotometer at an affordable price.

Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager, DeNovix

Source:

DeNovix Inc.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DeNovix Inc.. (2025, March 19). New DeNovix Helium nano volume spectrophotometer. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 19, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/New-DeNovix-Helium-nano-volume-spectrophotometer.aspx.

  • MLA

    DeNovix Inc.. "New DeNovix Helium nano volume spectrophotometer". News-Medical. 19 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/New-DeNovix-Helium-nano-volume-spectrophotometer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    DeNovix Inc.. "New DeNovix Helium nano volume spectrophotometer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/New-DeNovix-Helium-nano-volume-spectrophotometer.aspx. (accessed March 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    DeNovix Inc.. 2025. New DeNovix Helium nano volume spectrophotometer. News-Medical, viewed 19 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/New-DeNovix-Helium-nano-volume-spectrophotometer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Improving 1 µL UV-Vis Spectrophotometry Sample Results
DeNovix releases new budget-friendly 1 µL UV-Vis spectrophotometer
Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year - CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
DeNovix releases new CellDrop model and applications
Cell Counting Without Slides to Reduce Waste and Cost
DeNovix releases new Eight Channel Spectrophotometer
How to optimize nuclei extraction & counting for single cell sequencing
Revolutionizing hepatocyte count for researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from DeNovix Inc.

See all content from DeNovix Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
dsDNA Quantification for NGS Quality Control