New study identifies dopamine's role in reversing Alzheimer's

Imagine if patients with Alzheimer's could have their memories restored. Such a future may seem like a pipe dream, but a new study by researchers at Tohoku University, in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine, has identified dopamine dysfunction as a previously unrecognized mechanism underlying memory impairment, unlocking a potential therapeutic means of reversing cognitive decline.

Details of the breakthrough were published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on April 23rd, 2026.

Whether a certain smell brings you back to a place from your youth or a song on the radio makes you recall an event from the past, memory formation is often associated with experiences. While scientists have long known that the medial temporal lobe lies at the heart of memory formation, they have struggled to understand the neural changes that disrupt this process in Alzheimer's disease.

To investigate this, a research team led by Kei Igarashi, a Distinguished Professor at Tohoku University School of Medicine, focused on the entorhinal cortex, a brain region that serves as a gateway to the hippocampus and is essential for memory processing. Building on previous findings that dopamine is critical for memory formation in this region, the team investigated whether dopamine dysfunction contributes to memory deficits associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Using a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers found that dopamine levels in the entorhinal cortex were dramatically reduced to less than 20% of normal levels. This reduction was accompanied by severe impairments in associative memory, which were observed during odor-based learning tasks. Electrophysiological analyses further revealed that neurons in this region failed to respond appropriately to stimuli that should be encoded as memories.

Igarashi and his team then turned to the question of whether dopamine could rescue memory function by increasing dopamine levels in the entorhinal cortex using optogenetic techniques. They found that this intervention restored the mice's ability to form memories, while administering Levodopa -- a drug widely used to treat Parkinson's disease -- also normalized neural activity and improved memory performance.

We revealed that dopamine dysfunction plays a central role in memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease. The discovery was unexpected, but it opens new possibilities for therapeutic intervention for the millions of Alzheimer's disease sufferers around the world." Kei Igarashi, Distinguished Professor, School of Medicine, Tohoku University

Current treatments targeting amyloid-β and tau proteins have shown limited success in restoring cognitive function. The findings from this study show that dopamine is a critical component of memory circuits, and that targeted interventions to restore dopamine signaling may help slow or reverse cognitive decline.

Dopamine-based therapies could serve as a promising new direction for treatment, meaning the recovery of lost memories may not be such a pipe dream after all.