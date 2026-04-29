Teen cannabis use alters brain development and raises addiction risk

A sweeping review of over 8,000 participants reveals how cannabis use during the teenage years may reshape the developing brain, raising urgent questions about long-term risks and early intervention.

Study: How adolescent cannabis use reshapes the developing brain - a systematic review. Image credit: aleks333/Shutterstock.com

A recent systematic review published in Frontiers in Psychiatry reports that adolescent cannabis use is associated with structural brain differences, elevated addiction risk, and mixed cognitive outcomes, with evidence suggesting adolescence may represent a “critical period” of heightened vulnerability.

Rising teen cannabis use in a sensitive neurodevelopmental stage

Adolescence is marked by a range of developmental changes in the brain vital for cognitive and neuropsychiatric performance. At the same time, it provides windows of susceptibility to environmental influences.

The endocannabinoid system plays a crucial role in brain development during adolescence. The expression of cannabinoid CB1 receptors in the brain’s prefrontal and limbic regions reaches its peak during this period, providing windows of heightened sensitivity to cannabis exposure.

The use of cannabis has increased significantly among adolescents over the past two decades, mainly due to changing legal structures and reduced risk perception. Existing evidence indicates that both timing and frequency of cannabis use can negatively affect neurodevelopment among adolescents.

Given the increasing prevalence of cannabis among adolescents and its significant neuropsychiatric impact, a team of researchers from Italy conducted a systematic review to evaluate the neurodevelopmental outcomes of cannabis use among adolescents.

The researchers searched PubMed, EMBASE, PsycINFO, and Web of Science databases to screen studies that investigated brain structural, cognitive, and neuropsychiatric effects of cannabis in adolescent populations. This led to the selection of 36 studies involving 8,432 participants for the final review. Of these studies, 23 were longitudinal, 8 were cross-sectional, 4 were randomized control trials, and 1 was a case-control study.

Early cannabis use linked to structural brain differences

The findings of neuroimaging studies revealed dose-dependent changes in the brain structure following cannabis use, including reduced prefrontal cortical and hippocampal and amygdala volumes, accelerated cortical thinning, and impaired white matter connectivity correlating with cannabis initiation age. These findings support the idea that cannabis exposure during adolescence may interact with ongoing brain maturation processes rather than simply affecting a fully developed brain.

In this context, genetic studies indicated that variation in the cannabinoid receptor 1 (CNR1) gene was linked to hippocampal volume reduction specifically among cannabis users, suggesting genetic predisposition to structural brain changes.

The findings of cognitive studies were mixed. Some studies reported persistent cognitive deficits even after prolonged abstinence, while others reported no effects after controlling for confounders. In this context, studies revealed worse cognitive performance among early-onset users (lower than 17 years of age) compared to late-onset users, even after 28 days of abstinence. These findings suggest potentially long-lasting neurotoxic effects of cannabis among adolescents.

However, twin studies controlling for familial confounding factors highlighted that cognitive deficits among adolescents may reflect shared genetic and environmental factors rather than direct cannabis effects, highlighting the importance of pre-existing vulnerabilities such as socioeconomic, psychiatric, and familial influences.

Several studies reported significant gender-specific differences in cannabis-related cognitive outcomes. Recent use of cannabis showed an association with poorer episodic memory only in females, while lifetime and recent use showed an association with worse decision-making only in males.

Regarding reversibility of cognitive effects, a randomized controlled trial revealed significant improvements in verbal memory during the first week of abstinence, highlighting rapid recovery of cognitive performance following cessation among adolescents. However, longer-term recovery may remain incomplete in some early-onset users.

The findings of epidemiological studies revealed an increased risk of addiction. A reduced release of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain in response to early-onset cannabis use in adolescence was found to be associated with reduced dopamine signaling, suggesting possible lasting alterations in the brain’s reward processing systems. Such disruption in dopaminergic signaling can have significant long-term effects, including increased cannabis addiction, as well as the emergence of broader addictive behaviors throughout life.

The studies investigating long-term outcomes revealed educational difficulties, employment and income deficits, poor life satisfaction, relationship issues, mental health issues such as anxiety, and increased risk of psychosis-related outcomes (though some associations were attenuated after accounting for pre-existing vulnerabilities), and functional impairment. However, the causal association of cannabis use with these long-term outcomes remained unclear because of the observational study design, and findings varied considerably depending on study design, population characteristics, and how cannabis exposure was measured.

Study variability limits clear interpretation of cannabis effects

The studies included in this review had significant differences in study design, cannabis use definitions, age and frequency of cannabis use, population characteristics, and outcome measures, which limit accurate interpretation of findings.

Another limitation is publication bias. Studies reporting significant negative effects of cannabis are more likely to be published than those reporting null effects. This could potentially inflate apparent effect sizes.

Adolescence emerges as a critical window for cannabis risk

This systematic review indicates that adolescence serves as a critical window for higher cannabis susceptibility and that early initiation and prolonged use can potentially be associated with neurodevelopmental changes.

The observed incomplete cognitive recovery among early-onset users highlights the need to develop cognitive rehabilitation interventions to target brain processing speed, working memory, and executive function for this at-risk population. Further research is needed to establish the effectiveness of such approaches.

Rapid development of addictive behaviors among adolescent users stresses a need for easily accessible early interventions that are capable of rapidly engaging adolescents and providing comprehensive support during the critical early months of use.

Notably, the impact of shared genetic and environmental factors on cannabis-related outcomes among adolescents highlights the need for collaborative approaches involving healthcare providers, schools, families, and community organizations to create supportive environments promoting healthy development.

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