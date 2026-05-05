Consumption of eggs can decrease risk of Alzheimer's

Consumption of eggs is associated with a lower risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease for those 65 years and older, according to researchers at Loma Linda University Health.

Eating one egg per day for at least five days a week reduces risk of Alzheimer's by up to 27%, researchers found.

Compared to never eating eggs, eating at least five eggs per week can decrease risk of Alzheimer's" Joan Sabaté, MD, DrPH, professor at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study's principal investigator

Even less frequent consumption of eggs significantly reduced the risk of Alzheimer's. Researchers found that eating eggs 1 to 3 times per month had a 17% decrease in risk, while eating eggs 2 to 4 times per week had a 20% decrease in risk, Sabaté said.

The study, Egg intake and the incidence of Alzheimer's disease in the Adventist Health Study-2 cohort linked with Medicare data, was published last week in the Journal of Nutrition.

Researchers said they embarked on the study because of a substantial knowledge gap in the relationship between modifiable dietary factors and risk of Alzheimer's disease risk.

Eggs are known to be a source of key nutrients that support brain health. Sabaté said. Eggs provide choline, a precursor to acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine, both of which are critical for memory and synaptic function, the study stated. Eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin-carotenoids that accumulate in brain tissue and are associated with improved cognitive performance and reduced oxidative stress. Eggs also contain key omega-3 fatty acids, and yolks are particularly rich in phospholipids, which constitute nearly 30% of total egg lipids and are essential for neurotransmitter receptor function.

Researchers said they studied the consumption of eggs in visible ways - such as eating eggs in various forms, like scrambled, fried, boiled, etc. - and hidden ways, such as eggs included in baked goods and packaged foods.

The cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the Adventist Health Study 2 cohort were diagnosed by physicians, according to Medicare records, among the study population of 40,000 subjects. Eligibility was determined using the Medicare Master Beneficiary Summary Files. The average follow-up period was 15.3 years.

The team emphasized that moderate egg consumption should be part of a balanced diet.

"Research supports eggs as part of a healthy diet," said Jisoo Oh, DrPH, MPH, an associate professor of epidemiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study's lead author. "Seventh-day Adventists do eat a healthier diet than the general public, and we want people to focus on overall health along with this knowledge about the benefit of eggs."

Some funding for this study was provided by the American Egg Board. Funding to establish the original cohort and its data was provided by the National Institutes of Health.