Specific health labels may better motivate reduced alcohol consumption

Although the United States requires a warning label on alcoholic beverages, alcohol-related deaths have risen steadily over the past two decades. However, new labels warning of specific disease risks, including cancer and liver disease, could better motivate reduced drinking, according to a new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

The warning label currently required on alcohol containers in the United States has not changed since its adoption in 1988, despite new evidence linking alcohol to several diseases. The label states the risks of drinking during pregnancy and while driving or operating machinery and warns generally that drinking alcohol "may cause health problems." The label often goes unnoticed and unremembered by consumers.

We wanted to test whether new warnings could better inform consumers about alcohol's harms and better encourage people to consider cutting back on their drinking." Anna H. Grummon, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., lead author, assistant professor, Stanford University School of Medicine

The study was conducted as part of a larger project co-led with Marissa G. Hall, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of North Carolina.

Designed to compare the effects of differently worded and designed warning labels, the study recruited a nationally representative sample of 1,036 adults of legal drinking age (21 and older) who reported drinking at least once a week.

Participants viewed 10 messages -- one control, eight new warning labels, and the current U.S. warning label -- in random order. They then rated each message on how well it encouraged them to drink less alcohol, reminded them of alcohol's harms, and informed them of something new.

"Each participant rated multiple warnings covering a range of health harms -- such as cancer, liver disease, hypertension, and dementia, among others -- so we could make direct, apples-to-apples comparisons between them," says Grummon.

All the new alcohol warnings in the study outperformed the current U.S. warning label, but those highlighting cancer risk were particularly effective. This finding is notable as policymakers in the United States and abroad debate whether to adopt a cancer warning on alcohol products.

"Ireland, for example, is set to require cancer warnings on alcohol containers in the coming years, and Alaska already requires a cancer warning to be posted in bars, restaurants, and liquor stores where alcohol is sold," says Grummon. "Our findings suggest these policies could help people understand the risks of drinking and potentially reduce consumption."

Study participants also rated the effectiveness of warning icons and label design. Triangles and octagons were perceived as more effective and attention-grabbing than other icons, such as a magnifying glass.

More research is underway. Grummon and Hall are currently running a randomized trial to test whether new alcohol warnings effectively lead people to drink less. The study will also measure whether the warnings improve knowledge of alcohol-related harms over time.

"We know from tobacco control that well-designed warnings can inform consumers and encourage healthier choices," says Grummon. "Given that alcohol-related deaths are increasing, we hope policymakers will consider whether updating alcohol warnings should be part of a broader strategy to address alcohol-related harms."