Eliminating animal products reshapes metabolic health and environmental impact

A new randomized clinical trial provides some of the clearest evidence to date that what we eat can meaningfully reshape both human health and the health of the planet.

Researchers found that a low-fat vegan diet reduced food-related greenhouse gas emissions by 57%-nearly three times more than a Mediterranean diet-while also improving key cardiometabolic outcomes.

The findings, published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, come from a controlled clinical trial directly comparing two of the world's most widely recommended dietary patterns.

This is not just about nutrition anymore-it's about systems biology and planetary health. We now have randomized clinical trial data showing that a single intervention-diet-can simultaneously reduce environmental impact and improve metabolic health." Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and lead author of the study

A clinical trial, not a model

Unlike prior modeling studies, this analysis draws on real-world dietary data from a randomized crossover trial, providing unusually robust evidence.

Participants following a low-fat vegan diet saw:

57% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

55% reduction in cumulative energy demand

Greater improvements in weight, insulin sensitivity, and cholesterol compared with a Mediterranean diet

By contrast, the Mediterranean diet reduced emissions by 20% and did not significantly change total energy demand.

The mechanism: Removing animal products

The majority of environmental gains were driven by eliminating meat, dairy, and eggs.

"What's striking is how consistent the signal is," Dr. Kahleova added. "When you remove animal products, you're shifting the entire metabolic and environmental burden of the diet."

The study adds to a growing body of research showing that dietary patterns optimized for metabolic health may also minimize environmental impact.

About the study

The analysis included 62 overweight adults in a randomized crossover trial comparing a low-fat vegan diet with a Mediterranean diet over 16-week periods. Environmental impacts were calculated by linking detailed dietary records to established environmental databases.

From individual choice to public health strategy

"A dietary shift is one of the most immediate and scalable tools we have," Dr. Kahleova said. "It doesn't require new technology-it requires applying what we already know from clinical science."