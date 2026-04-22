Why social supermarkets are gaining attention in the fight against food insecurity

They may offer cheaper food, dignity, and stronger community ties, but this review shows why social supermarkets cannot replace bigger policy fixes for poverty and food waste.

Exploring the Role of Social Supermarkets in Addressing Food Insecurity and Food Waste: A Scoping Review. Image Credit: FabrikaSimf / Shutterstock

A recent review published in the journal Nutrition Bulletin examines social supermarkets ( SSMs ) as a response to food insecurity and food waste in more economically developed nations. Drawing on peer-reviewed evidence, the review highlights that SSMs offer a more dignified, choice-based alternative to traditional food aid, enabling users to shop at reduced prices rather than rely solely on donated food parcels.

Widely viewed positively, particularly among low-income households, SSMs complement rather than replace food banks, and their broader impact on tackling systemic drivers of food insecurity remains uncertain.

Food insecurity and food waste continue to pose complex, overlapping challenges for public health and policy. In high-income countries, many households still struggle to access affordable, nutritious food, with consequences that extend beyond diet to include poorer physical and mental health outcomes. At the same time, large volumes of food are lost across supply chains due to overproduction, storage gaps, and retail practices.

Emergency food aid helps meet immediate needs but often carries stigma and limited choice. SSMs have emerged as an alternative approach, offering surplus food at reduced prices in a retail setting. Yet, robust evidence on their wider impact remains limited, underscoring the need for closer evaluation.

Social Supermarket Review Methods

In this review, researchers examined the international application of SSM models and their role in addressing food access challenges and reducing food waste. They searched the Cochrane, Embase, MEDLINE, CINAHL, Web of Science, Google Scholar, and PsycINFO databases in October 2023 for peer-reviewed studies reporting primary data on SSMs , with no restrictions on study design, location, or publication year.

The team defined SSMs as retail outlets that sell surplus food at reduced prices through a choice-based model, excluding emergency food aid such as food banks. Researchers independently screened studies, resolved disagreements by consensus, and used citation tracking to identify additional evidence.

Customer Experiences and Perceptions of Social Supermarkets

The review included 14 studies from an initial pool of 3,395 records, most of which were conducted in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Across these studies, the primary users were low-income households facing food insecurity, although some customers also chose SSMs to help reduce food waste.

Overall, participants reported strongly positive attitudes toward SSMs , particularly compared to food banks. Many valued the choice-based model, which allows customers to select and pay for items, fostering a sense of autonomy and dignity. In contrast to the stigma often associated with food aid, users described SSMs as socially acceptable and empowering.

Participants also highlighted the social benefits of SSMs . In one study, 91% of customers reported feeling more connected to their community after visiting. Interviews suggested that these spaces encourage interaction and inclusion, offering value beyond access to affordable food. Awareness of SSMs appeared to influence uptake, with nearly 70% of those aware of a local SSM reporting having used it at least once.

Accessibility and Affordability in Social Supermarkets

Accessibility played a key role in engagement. Many users lived close to SSMs , although availability varied across countries. Customers appreciated the availability of fresh produce, often considered unaffordable elsewhere, though supply inconsistencies and limited variety were common challenges, and some SSMs offered little or no fresh fruit and vegetables. Despite these constraints, users recognized efforts to distribute food fairly. Lower prices, often around 40% to 70% cheaper than traditional retail, remained a major draw, reinforcing the importance of SSMs as a practical and valued food access option.

Future Directions for Social Supermarket Impact

Looking ahead, the review raises the possibility that SSMs can strengthen their impact by refining both their reach and operational design. Expanding access remains a priority. Policymakers and practitioners may need to distribute SSMs more equitably and tailor them to local needs, particularly in underserved communities where transport and proximity limit access. Greater investment in infrastructure, such as refrigeration and staffing, could also improve the consistency and quality of fresh food provision.

Clear, transparent policies on pricing, eligibility, and product limits will be essential to maintaining trust and upholding the dignity central to the choice-based model. Inconsistent pricing or unclear rules can undermine user confidence and reintroduce stigma. At the same time, digital innovation offers an untapped opportunity. Developing online platforms could extend reach, improve convenience, and support users who face mobility limitations or lack sufficient time, although evidence on online SSM models remains limited.

Future models must also balance financial sustainability with their social mission. Broadening the customer base may improve viability, but safeguards, such as tiered pricing or prioritized access, are needed so that vulnerable groups remain central. However, even as SSMs evolve, they cannot replace structural solutions. Addressing income inequality and reducing surplus at the production and retail levels will be critical to achieving long-term change. Within this wider context, SSMs can play a valuable, but complementary, role.

Overall, the review highlights that social supermarkets offer a more dignified, community-focused approach to food assistance. However, their long-term impact remains limited without broader policy action to address inequality and systemic food waste. The evidence also suggests that some users continue to rely on other food relief programs, reinforcing that SSMs are one part of a wider support landscape.