How food and alcohol cues leave different signatures in the brain

New research reveals partially distinct, frequency-specific electroencephalography ( EEG ) oscillatory patterns for food and alcohol cues, reflecting different motivational processes in the brain.

Study: Brain signature of food and alcohol stimuli processing: a comparative EEG study. Image Credit: Master1305 / Shutterstock

A recent Frontiers in Human Neuroscience study examined whether sustained EEG oscillatory dynamics differentiate neural processing of food versus alcohol cues.

Food and Alcohol Cue Processing

Motivated behaviors are defined as actions that promote survival by orienting organisms toward biologically relevant goals. These behaviors require interaction with the environment, indicating a neural coupling between emotion and action. In humans, highly motivating visual cues, such as food and alcohol, activate reward-related neural circuits linked to attention, decision-making, and inhibitory control. Neural processing of these cues provides insights into mechanisms underlying maladaptive behaviors, including compulsive eating and excessive alcohol consumption.

EEG offers precise timing for assessing brain responses to motivational cues. Food stimuli elicit higher P300 wave and LPP amplitudes than non-food cues, reflecting greater attention and motivation. Inhibitory control is vital for processing appetitive food cues, which raise cognitive demands. Studies show that control circuits go beyond the prefrontal cortex, illustrating the relationship between motivational salience and cognitive regulation.

Alcohol cues trigger neural responses similar to those triggered by food cues, including increased P300 wave amplitudes and enhanced event-related potential ( ERP ) microstates across consumption patterns. Analyses using ERP and spectral EEG confirm robust, potentially distinct motivational neural reactivity to both alcohol and food cues. Oscillatory changes observed during alcohol cue exposure underscore the importance of spectral EEG methods.

Spectral EEG analysis reveals sustained neural dynamics underlying motivation. Delta and theta oscillations have been associated with reward anticipation and motivational drive, while alpha-band activity has been linked to attention and inhibitory control. These oscillatory markers may reflect internal states like hunger, craving, and withdrawal, distinguishing physiological from motivational processes beyond what transient ERPs can capture.

However, it remains unclear whether food and alcohol cues engage shared or distinct neural oscillatory mechanisms, given differences in sensory modalities, consumption patterns, and learned associations. Direct comparative analyses are needed to clarify the specificity and overlap in neural processing of these appetitive cues.

EEG Cue Reactivity Study Design

The current study analyzed EEG oscillatory activity as participants passively viewed alcohol, food, and neutral images to identify distinct spectral signatures associated with motivation. Images fell into four categories: alcohol, neutral alcohol, food, appetitive, and neutral food. Each participant viewed 208 images, 52 per condition.

A total of 65 participants (34 females and 31 males) were initially recruited, with a mean age of 25 years. However, the final sample comprised 48 participants, 24 females and 24 males, who met eligibility criteria. Images were presented in 8 alternating blocks (food/alcohol), each with 26 images: 13 neutral and 13 food/alcohol-related. Each image appeared for 7 seconds with a 2-second fixation cross. Blocks were separated by 20-second rests and a 3-minute break halfway.

Prior to EEG and posturography recordings, participants completed the Mini-Mental State Examination ( MMSE ) and seven validated French-language questionnaires assessing sociodemographic, psychological, and cognitive characteristics. These included the Beck Depression Inventory-II ( BDI-II ) for depression, State-Trait Anxiety Inventory-Trait ( STAI-Trait ) for anxiety, Edinburgh Handedness Inventory, Dutch Eating Behavior Questionnaire ( DEBQ ) for eating behaviors, Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test ( AUDIT ) for alcohol use, and Fagerström Test for nicotine dependence.

Subjective and Neural Cue Findings

The current study stratified participants by alcohol use to capture individual variability. Interpretation was shaped by the exploratory approach and multiple comparisons, aiming to reveal general patterns of subjective and neural responses across stimulus types. The AUDIT subgroups were created using a median split and reflected relative differences within a non-clinical sample, rather than clinical drinking categories.

Both alcohol and food cues elicited significantly stronger subjective responses than their neutral counterparts, particularly for motivational dimensions. Notably, appetitive food cues produced the highest ratings for approach and consumption desire, distinguishing them from alcohol-related and neutral cues. Among participants with relatively higher AUDIT scores, food cues maintained robust effects across all subjective scales, while alcohol cue differences were limited to consumption desire, suggesting diminished salience of alcohol cues in this subgroup.

Neural effects of cue-reactivity were generally sparse and exhibited small effect sizes. Alcohol cues produced limited spectral changes, most notably a beta-band cluster over right posterior electrodes. Food versus neutral food showed increased delta-band power over posterior and centro-parietal regions, while reduced delta and increased alpha activity were observed mainly in alcohol-versus-food contrasts. These neural effects were restricted in both magnitude and spatial distribution, indicating only subtle differentiation between cue types at the neural level.

No robust associations were found between neural cue reactivity and psychometric measures, as initial correlations did not survive correction for multiple comparisons. The notable exception was a negative association between food-cue theta reactivity and restrained eating, suggesting reduced neural response among individuals with higher dietary restraint.

Subgroup analyses supported these trends, and only modest delta- and alpha-band effects distinguished alcohol from food cues in participants with relatively higher AUDIT scores, with no significant neural effects for other contrasts or frequency bands. No significant neural effects were noted for food versus neutral cues in high- AUDIT participants.

Collectively, these results highlighted that the motivational salience of appetitive cues was reflected more strongly in subjective ratings than in neural spectral responses, and that individual differences in alcohol use and dietary restraint subtly modulated these patterns.

EEG Motivation Research

The current study demonstrated that food and alcohol cues were associated with partially distinct, small, and spatially limited patterns of brain activity when passively viewed. Food cues were mainly associated with increased delta-band activity, potentially consistent with their biological and homeostatic relevance. In contrast, alcohol-related processing, particularly in alcohol-versus-food contrasts, was associated with increased alpha and decreased delta activity, reflecting attentional processes and mixed motivation. It must be noted that several oscillatory differences were more evident in participants with relatively higher AUDIT scores within a non-clinical sample, indicating that brain responses may help characterize individual variability in cue-reactivity.

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