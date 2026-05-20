Study reveals cellular mechanisms driving resistance to targeted cancer therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical CenterMay 20 2026

Despite impressive innovations in medicine, most advanced-stage cancers still carry a grim prognosis. Developing more effective treatments requires a deeper understanding of the cellular processes that drive the formation and growth of common cancers.

In a new study, published May 19 in the AAAS journal Science Signaling, researchers from Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals provide a new understanding of the processes that drive cancer and identify promising targets for treatments identified in human cancer cell models and corroborated in human cancers.

The new findings from the research team, led by Seth J. Field, MD, PhD, Director, Physician-Scientist Programs and Chief Scientific Officer, Harrington Discovery Institute, could help address one of the biggest challenges in oncology: overcoming resistance to existing targeted therapies.

This work builds on our previous studies identifying components of the cellular machinery, specifically involving the Golgi apparatus, that enable cells to transport material to their surface where it can remain or be released,"

Dr. Seth J. Field, MD, PhD, Director, Physician-Scientist Programs and Chief Scientific Officer, Harrington Discovery Institute

Analysis of human cancers had previously identified components of this Golgi secretory machinery as contributors to common cancers, including lung, breast and colorectal cancers. However, their exact role remained unclear.

"We found that, in their normal function, these proteins assist the movement of growth factor receptors to the cell surface," Dr. Field said. "Once there, these receptors are activated by growth factors in the cellular environment, signaling cells to grow uncontrollably and form tumors."

Related Stories

Growth factor receptors are well-established drivers of many cancers. The epidermal growth factor (EGF) receptor, for example, plays a key role in lung cancer, while HER2 is involved in many breast cancers. Many modern therapies are designed to interfere with these receptors, often with good effect. However, in most patients, cancers eventually become resistant to these treatments.

By identifying new cellular components required for growth factor signaling, the researchers have uncovered a new class of therapeutic targets that may complement existing therapies.

"Discoveries in fundamental biology are the fuel that enables advances in medicine," Dr. Field added. "The next step in our research involves working to develop potential therapeutics that build on this discovery."

These therapeutics will be developed with the support of Harrington Discovery Institute, which has a singular mission: accelerating promising discoveries into medicines that address unmet needs. Now in its 13th year, the institute's growing portfolio includes 227 medicines in development, support for 75 institutions, 46 companies launched, 24 medicines in clinical trials, and 15 licenses to pharmaceutical partners.

Dr. Field also holds the Harrington Endowed Chair for Scientific Director and is the Becky Hennessy Endowed Master Clinician in Breast Cancer Genomics. He is also a senior attending physician and professor of medicine and endocrinology at UH Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and a member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Source:

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Journal reference:

Starost, K. A et al. (2026) Oncogenic receptor tyrosine kinase signaling is driven by the Golgi protein GOLPH3 and its interaction with MYO18A. Science Signaling. DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.aed1622

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

International trial proves AI can design gold-standard cancer treatment plans
Next-generation cancer therapy shows early promise as treatment candidate for glioblastoma
Woman left blind by hospital failings wins £2.4 m NHS payout
Gene panel predicts chemotherapy response in triple-negative breast cancer
ANU researchers map hidden cellular networks to better understand diseases
Could GLP-1 drugs help breast cancer patients live longer?
Targeted radiotherapy may delay progression in metastatic breast cancer patients
Fewer radiotherapy sessions for prostate cancer show minimal side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
PSA tests detect 30 percent more cancers but may cause overtreatment