Woman left blind by hospital failings wins £2.4 m NHS payout

A young woman who was left with permanent vision loss after hospital staff failed to diagnose a serious brain condition has won a £2.4 m legal settlement from the NHS.

Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, the headquarters of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. Image Credit: Veritas Solicitors LLP

The claimant, who has chosen not to be named, developed Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension when she was 28, which causes increased pressure due to fluid building up around the brain, and was not diagnosed and treated quickly enough by doctors at Wexham Park Hospital in Surrey, where the majority of her treatment took place under the management of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Now living in Stoke-on-Trent, the woman is almost completely blind in one eye with heavily reduced vision in the other eye and longer sees in color, meaning she can no longer work or drive – and missed seeing her own wedding day.

The claimant said: “The last few years have completely changed my life, and there are parts of my life I know I won't get back.

“Losing my sight affected every aspect of my life, including my work and independence, and I missed seeing my own wedding because my sight had deteriorated so badly.

“I'm relieved that this case is finally over and I can start to try to build my life again, but no amount of money will change what happened.”

The claim was brought against Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Frimley Park Hospital, in late 2020, when the claimant became concerned that her deteriorating vision could be due to the negligence of her treatment.

A panel of independent medical experts concluded that the patient’s illness should have been diagnosed in September 2020, a full nine months before it was actually identified.

Had her condition been treated earlier, experts concluded, her vision loss would have been to a lesser extent, and she would likely still be able to perform basic tasks.

Lawyers from Veritas Solicitors, based in Manchester, have welcomed the settlement as a reflection of the seriousness of the delay and the long-term impact on their client’s life.

This case has been ongoing for several years and reflects the seriousness of the delay in diagnosis and the impact it has had on this young woman. She was in work, living independently and planning for the future. She is now dealing with permanent sight loss, has been unable to return to work and has had to adjust to a very different way of living. The events have had a huge impact on both her physical and mental health. This is a very welcome outcome and ensures she has the financial support she will need going forward.” Amina Ali, Partner and Head, Clinical Negligence, Veritas Solicitors LLP

The legal claim was settled after the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust admitted liability, without the case proceeding to trial, taking almost five years to reach a settlement.

The £2.4 m settlement reflects the patient’s future loss of earnings, adapted accommodation needs, the cost of ongoing care and support, and provision for future childcare.