Promising new Hanta virus vaccine under development by University of Bath researchers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BathMay 8 2026

A highly promising vaccine for Hanta virus is being developed by researchers from the University of Bath. The team is led by Professor Asel Sartbaeva, Chemistry researcher at the University and co-founder of University spinout company Ensilitech.

This will be a completely new vaccine. To date, it has been tested in both the laboratory and animal models, which have yielded excellent immune responses. The research team expects to proceed to Phase 1 human clinical trials in the near future.

Currently there is no effective vaccine against Hanta viruses, leaving large populations in Southeast Asia, Africa and South America vulnerable to diseases that are originated and transmitted by rodents. Our team has developed a new antigen against Hantaan disease, from the Hanta virus group. This is a completely new vaccine that has now been tested in the laboratory and in animal models, indicating excellent immune response. While more work needs to be done to bring this vaccine to public (clinical trials and approvals) this is a very promising development of a completely new and needed vaccine.”

Asel Sartbaeva, Professor, University of Bath

The vaccine is being developed using both mRNA technology and ‘Ensilication’® – a revolutionary patented technology developed by Professor Sartbaeva’s lab at the University of Bath. This technology stabilizes vaccines and other biological materials by wrapping the active ingredients (proteins) in protective silica cages, which allows the vaccines to remain stable at ambient temperatures without the need for refrigeration.

Currently, most vaccines require strict – and often extreme – refrigeration, meaning their transportation and storage relies on a costly and energy-intensive ‘cold chain’ system. Failures in this system result in spoiled stock costing the pharmaceutical industry an estimated £35 billion annually. In developing economies, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that up to 50 % of vaccines are wasted due to cold chain breakdowns, leaving millions without access to vital treatments.

The mission of Ensilication is to ensure life-saving vaccines and other medicines reach everyone, everywhere, regardless of infrastructure or geography.

Professor Sartbaeva has long been at the forefront of the field of vaccine development and is recognized for her contribution to the fight against Covid-19, her work on thermal stabilization of vaccines and her vaccine advocacy work.

She is a UNICEF Ambassador for the Girls in Science and has won the prestigious Precedent award in her home country of Kyrgyzstan – an award that recognizes her contribution to the fight against Covid-19, her scientific work on thermal stabilization of vaccines, and her public engagement work promoting vaccination programs for children and against the pandemic.

Source:

University of Bath

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

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