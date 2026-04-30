Food timing may shape how T cells respond to infection and therapy

A new study reveals how lipids released after a meal can durably boost T cell metabolism, translation, and immune performance, with implications for infection research and next-generation cell therapies.

Study: Postprandial lipid metabolism durably enhances T cell immunity. Image Credit: Vink Fan / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nature , a group of researchers investigated how short-term nutritional status after eating influences T cell metabolism, activation, and long-term immune function.

Postprandial Nutrition and T Cell Function

Can the timing of your last meal affect how effectively your body responds to an infection? The immune system depends on energy and can be affected by minor metabolic changes. T cells require substantial energy to activate, proliferate, and kill pathogens or abnormal cells.

While much research has been conducted on long-term eating patterns and nutrition over months and years, the short-term effects (postprandial effects) of food intake on the immune system are not well understood. This gap is important because there is a constant fluctuation of nutrient availability with daily cycles of eating.

Understanding these rapid metabolic shifts could inform future studies of vaccination, infection responses, and immune therapies. Further research is needed to determine how short-term nutrition affects immune cell function.

Fasted and Fed T Cell Study Design

The study analyzed immune responses in both humans and mice under fasting and postprandial conditions. Peripheral blood was drawn from healthy human study participants after an overnight fast and again six hours after having a meal.

After drawing blood samples, both metabolic activity (including glucose uptake, lipid accumulation, and mitochondrial function) and cytokine production (including interferon gamma ( IFN-γ ) and tumor necrosis factor ( TNF )) were measured in CD3+ T cells that were isolated from participants’ blood samples. In parallel, murine models were used to validate findings. Mice were either fasted or fed, and CD8 -positive T cells were isolated for metabolic and functional analysis.

Researchers performed adoptive transfer experiments using ovalbumin-specific T cell receptor transgenic ( OT-I ) T cells to assess in vivo immune responses after infection with modified Vaccinia virus Ankara encoding ovalbumin ( VV-OVA ).

Serum transfer, lipid gavage, and chylomicron isolation experiments were used to evaluate the effects of nutrient drivers on immune response changes. Molecular analyses included ribonucleic acid sequencing ( RNAseq ), assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing ( ATAC-seq ), and proteomics.

Mechanistic studies also included evaluating the regulation and translation of mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 ( mTORC1 ) using pharmacological inhibitors such as rapamycin.

Post-Meal Metabolic and Immune Effects

T cells collected after eating a meal had greater metabolic activity than T cells obtained during fasting. In addition, they displayed significantly increased glucose uptake, increased levels of intracellular lipids, and increased mitochondrial mass, suggesting enhanced energy capacity.

Using functional assays, the researchers showed that T cells collected postprandially produced significantly higher amounts of IFN-γ and TNF , two key cytokines involved in immune protection. Most importantly, these benefits were also observed in T cells after activation and expansion, suggesting sustained metabolic reprogramming.

Data from mouse studies demonstrated that CD8+ T cells exhibited increased metabolic activity, including enhanced oxidative metabolism, glycolytic capacity, and proliferation, in mice fed compared to those in a fasting state.

In an infection model, T cells from feeding conditions proliferated more aggressively and elicited stronger immune responses than T cells from fasting conditions, even when transferred into the same host. These effects were evident even when cells were transferred into the same host, indicating intrinsic cellular changes rather than environmental influences.

Chylomicrons, Lipid Metabolism, and mTORC1 Signaling

Further investigation revealed that lipid metabolism was the main contributor to this enhancement. Serum from fed individuals increased T cell metabolism in fasted T cells, while fasting serum did not. Specific experiments using diets based on nutrient types demonstrated that lipid-rich feeding, rather than carbohydrate- or protein-rich feeding, most strongly reproduced these shifts.

Furthermore, triglyceride-rich chylomicrons (lipid transport particles formed after a meal) were identified as mediators of this process, as they are responsible for delivering lipid components to the T lymphocyte and enhancing both mitochondrial function and energy production.

Proteomic analysis revealed higher levels of proteins involved in processes such as translation, metabolism, and cell activation. Increased translation was confirmed using puromycin incorporation assays, indicating that postprandial T cells were primed for rapid response upon activation.

The analysis of both gene expression and chromatin accessibility between the fasted state and the fed condition indicated only minor variances, implying that any changes were primarily from post-transcriptional processes rather than broad transcriptional or chromatin-accessibility changes. As such, these changes in cellular functions were a direct result of rapid nutrient-driven reprogramming through signaling pathways.

Nutrition Effects on Immunotherapy Performance

The study translated the clinical relevance into therapeutic application models. For example, tumors were better controlled using T cells harvested from fed animals (in melanoma models). In addition, human chimeric antigen receptor T ( CAR-T ) cells generated after feeding showed higher metabolic activity, greater cytotoxicity, and longer persistence when evaluated in mouse leukemia models. Overall, the findings suggest that short-term nutritional state at the time of T cell collection or activation may influence the performance of immune-based therapies.

This study suggests that the post-meal nutritional state before T cell activation can enhance T cell function in experimental systems by boosting metabolism, protein synthesis, and long-term immune performance. Lipid-rich chylomicrons generated after meals play a central role by activating mTORC1 signaling and increasing translational capacity. These effects persist beyond the immediate post-meal period and may affect how T cells respond during infection, vaccination, and cancer immunotherapy, although direct clinical testing is still needed.

The results, therefore, suggest that understanding nutritional state, rather than time of day alone, can influence immune system regulation. Accounting for nutritional state may be important in future studies of immune monitoring and cell-therapy manufacturing.

However, the authors also noted that although postprandial conditions supported greater T cell expansion and memory formation, equal numbers of memory T cells generated from fasted and fed conditions did not necessarily differ on rechallenge.

How eating gets your immune system fortified: revving up T cell metabolism and function, the adage to "feed a cold" has a basis! https://t.co/KYoWyokiAs

explainerhttps://t.co/aaVxY5ijNt - Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 29, 2026