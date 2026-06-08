GLP-1 users say the drugs quiet food noise but do not replace lifestyle change

Interviews with patients across 15 US states reveal GLP-1 drugs as powerful facilitators of weight management, but not miracle cures, with long-term success depending on support, affordability, side-effect management, and reduced stigma.

Study: Patient Experiences With GLP-1 Receptor Agonists. Image Credit: Yusia13 / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open , a group of researchers explored the real-world experiences, benefits, challenges, and support needs of adults using glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists ( GLP-1 RAs ) for weight management and related health conditions.

Background

More than one billion people in the world are estimated to be living with obesity, a chronic condition linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, sleep disorders, and several cancers. The introduction of GLP-1 RAs is changing obesity treatment by helping people lose excess weight and improve metabolism. However, many individuals discontinue treatment within the first year, often regaining weight afterward. While studies have demonstrated the efficacy of these medications in a clinical setting, less is known about how patients experience them in their everyday lives and how to optimize the patient experience to improve long-term treatment success. Further research is needed to better understand patient perspectives and support needs.

About the Study

Researchers conducted a small qualitative interview study involving adults from across the United States who were currently using or had previously used GLP-1 RAs for any medical indication. Participants were recruited through ResearchMatch and snowball sampling. Interviews were conducted through video conferencing between July 22 and September 10, 2025.

Researchers interviewed 30 participants from 15 states, including men, women, and one nonbinary participant, all with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Most participants had type 2 diabetes, which is important because experiences of stigma and access were often shaped by whether treatment was framed as diabetes care or weight-loss care. Topics of discussion included medication initiation, effects on eating behaviors, adverse effects, clinician experience and support, stigma related to weight, and access to treatments.

The researchers recorded, transcribed, and analyzed interviews to conduct an inductive thematic analysis of the data. They reviewed the transcripts, developed coding systems to identify similarities and themes, assigned codes to transcripts from each interview, which were then coded separately by two researchers, and resolved any coding discrepancies through discussion. Themes were added as they became evident during the analysis. The findings were also evaluated by an interdisciplinary team of professionals, including clinicians, qualitative researchers, and a patient who had lived experience of using GLP-1 RAs. Data saturation was judged to have been reached within the first 22 interviews, with a further 8 confirming it across the sample.

Study Results

The study included 30 adults with a mean age of 54 years. 23 participants were actively using GLP-1 RAs at the time of the interview, while 7 had discontinued treatment due to intolerable adverse effects, pregnancy, deterioration in kidney function, or other access-related barriers described in the interviews. The researchers identified eight primary themes that could be categorized into two main areas: patient experiences of benefits versus trade-offs, and how social, clinical, and structural factors affect individuals' experiences with GLP-1 RAs.

A common benefit shared by the majority of participants was a significant decrease in "food noise." This term was used by individuals in the study to describe ongoing thoughts about food, constant cravings for certain foods, and the never-ending feeling of hunger from a psychological standpoint. Compulsive eating patterns were also reduced through taking the medication. Many participants felt they had been freed from the need to continually look for food and therefore had a greater ability to make better food choices.

Despite these benefits, most participants emphasized that the medication was not a miracle cure. Many reported that they could support their weight loss by making healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating better foods, planning their meals, and being more active.

Some participants experienced only mild symptoms such as temporary nausea, while others experienced severe gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. However, some participants found the mild stomach discomfort to be a helpful reminder that they were full and believed it was part of the medication working well.

Many participants demonstrated a willingness to tolerate significant adverse effects and practical inconveniences because they considered the weight-loss benefits worthwhile. Several described enduring unpleasant symptoms, navigating medication shortages, and contacting multiple pharmacies to maintain treatment access. Some also described concerns about long-term reliance on the medication and uncertainty about what might happen after stopping treatment.

The social context surrounding treatment also shaped patient experiences. Participants frequently reported stigma associated with using weight-loss medications. Some felt that others viewed medication-assisted weight loss as taking an “easy way out,” while treatment for type 2 diabetes appeared to attract less judgment. As a result, some participants preferred to describe their medication use as diabetes treatment rather than obesity treatment.

Some participants praised healthcare professionals who provided clear explanations and ongoing guidance. Others reported receiving prescriptions with little practical counseling about expected symptoms or long-term management. Participants expressed a strong desire for more realistic and accessible information, including practical guidance on adverse effects, injection devices, diet, and follow-up care.

Affordability and lack of insurance coverage were major obstacles in obtaining medications. Several participants described cost and insurance coverage as major barriers, and one participant reported stopping treatment because of competing financial demands. Many of those interviewed also said peer support was critical, whether that support came from family, friends, or online communities comprised of others taking the same medication. They stated that sharing experiences helped them feel more normal about the difficulties, provided practical advice, and offered encouragement throughout treatment.

Conclusion

This study showed that GLP-1 RAs function as facilitators that may help patients regain control over eating behaviors rather than as standalone solutions for weight loss. Participants described medication as working alongside long-term lifestyle modifications, such as a healthy diet and exercise, rather than replacing personal effort. Patients reported positive benefits from the medication; however, there were negative experiences, stigma, inconsistent guidance from the healthcare provider, and high costs as barriers to continued use of GLP-1 RAs. These barriers underscore the need for comprehensive patient education, ongoing support from healthcare providers, and equitable access to treatment.

Given that this is a qualitative study of 30 participants, the findings should not be interpreted as estimates of how common these experiences are among all GLP-1 RA users. The authors also noted potential selection bias, because people with especially positive or negative experiences may have been more likely to participate.

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