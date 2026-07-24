Experts review evidence behind updated protein intake recommendations

A new Perspective published today in The Journal of Nutrition, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), reviews the evidence supporting protein recommendations in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and identifies areas where additional research could strengthen future dietary guidance.

The article, "Perspectives on the Protein Recommendations in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans" examines the updated recommendation of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day in the latest Dietary Guidelines. It compares this guidance with previous editions of the Dietary Guidelines, the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Scientific Report, and current research on protein intake and health.

The authors highlight strengths of the updated Dietary Guidelines, including their continued focus on healthy, nutrient-dense eating patterns, and the role of protein intakes spanning 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for weight management in individuals with overweight and obesity. They discuss limitations in the evidence used to develop these recommendations and note that more research is needed to understand how protein intakes within this range may apply to different groups within the U.S. population.

Speaking on behalf of his co-authors, Dr. Stefan Pasiakos, Professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, stated, "We acknowledge the strengths of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, particularly the emphasis on high-quality protein foods and the evidence supporting higher protein intakes for weight management, but the central purpose of our Perspective was to examine whether this evidence is sufficient to justify a universal higher-protein dietary recommendation for all Americans across the lifespan. The guidelines fall short of that standard, and what is optimal for one segment of the population should not be considered optimal for all without sufficient evidence. We hope future editions of the Dietary Guidelines are grounded in an evidence base broad enough to serve all Americans, not only those for whom the current data were generated."

Among the topics explored in the Perspective paper are:

How the updated protein recommendations compare with previous editions of the Dietary Guidelines and other current dietary recommendations.

What the evidence shows about the strengths of the updated guidance and its limitations.

Where additional research is needed to better understand the role of protein in preventing and managing chronic disease.

Why protein recommendations may need to differ across life stages and populations.

How future Dietary Guidelines can be strengthened.

The authors emphasize the essentiality of protein in the diet and encourage further research to better understand protein needs across populations and strengthen the evidence base for future dietary guidance.

Continuing the conversation at NUTRITION 2026

These topics will also be discussed at NUTRITION 2026, ASN's flagship annual meeting, July 25-28, 2026, in National Harbor, MD, where thousands of researchers and health professionals will gather to share the latest advances in nutrition science.

Some of the featured sessions include:

Plenary Session – Dietary Guidance at a Crossroads: Science, Practice, and Innovation

Featured Session – Protein: Bridging Requirements and Food-Based Guidance

Additional sessions on protein metabolism, dietary patterns, muscle health, healthy aging, and the Dietary Guidelines will be featured throughout the meeting.