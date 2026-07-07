New study identifies potential compound for pancreatic cancer treatment

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Compuscript LtdJul 7 2026Reviewed

Announcing a new article publication in BIO Integration. Fat mass and obesity-associated protein (FTO), an epitranscriptomic regulator, has been implicated in cancer progression and immune regulation but the therapeutic relevance in pancreatic cancer is unclear.

TCGA and GTEx transcriptomic datasets were analyzed to evaluate FTO expression and prognostic associations in pancreatic cancer. Candidate FTO-targeting compounds were identified by active learning-assisted virtual screening of > 22 million compounds. The lead candidate, DE19725241, was further assessed by binding pose metadynamics, molecular dynamics simulations in multiple environments, MM/GBSA calculations, and in vitro testing in three pancreatic cancer cell lines and one normal pancreatic epithelial cell line.

FTO was overexpressed in pancreatic tumors and associated with poorer overall survival. DE19725241 showed favorable predicted interactions with FTO, particularly with ARG-96, TYR-108, and GLU-234, and exhibited moderate but selective antiproliferative activity in pancreatic cancer cells.
DE19725241 represents a potential early-stage scaffold for developing FTO-targeted strategies in pancreatic cancer.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Xu, C., et al. (2026) Large-Scale Chemical Space Exploration Identifies DE19725241 as a Candidate Fat Mass and Obesity-Associated Protein-Targeting Compound with Selective Activity in Pancreatic Cancer Cells. BIO Integration. DOI: 10.15212/bioi-2025-022. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/bioi-2025-0225

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New synthetic grafting material kills bone cancer and regenerates bone
New AI model improves prediction of cancer immunotherapy success
Blocking nerve signaling may reduce cancer-associated cachexia
Blood pressure and cholesterol gaps shrink among older adults with obesity
Allergies show a small but significant link to later cancer risk
Evolutionary noncoding RNAs reveal new targets for cancer therapy
German study identifies therapeutic Achilles' heel for advanced colorectal cancer
Imaging scans detect prostate cancer progression despite stable PSA levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New genome editing tool unlocks fungi's hidden drug-producing potential