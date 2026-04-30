Five-target drug beats GLP-1/GIP therapy in obese diabetic mice

A targeted GLP-1–GIP–lanifibranor conjugate delivered broad metabolic benefits in obese mice, pointing to a potential new generation of multi-pathway therapies for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Study: GLP-1R–GIPR–PPARα/γ/δ quintuple agonism corrects obesity and diabetes in mice. Image Credit: zimmytws / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Nature describes the creation of a novel single-molecule quintuple agonist designed to integrate incretin-mediated metabolic regulation with the anti-inflammatory effects and insulin-sensitizing properties of lanifibranor.

In preclinical models, the compound demonstrated greater efficacy than semaglutide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor ( GLP-1R )–glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor ( GIPR ) dual therapy, resulting in marked reductions in body weight, dietary intake, and blood glucose in obese mice, while delivering the drug at a targeted low dose.

The findings support targeted multi-pathway pharmacological strategies for common cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, but remain limited to preclinical evidence.

Incretin and PPAR Agonist Therapy Background

The treatment landscape for obesity and its metabolic complications has advanced rapidly with incretin-based therapies and nuclear receptor modulators. GLP-1R – GIPR co-agonists such as tirzepatide have shown strong efficacy in reducing body weight, improving glycaemic control, and even benefiting liver outcomes in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ( MASH ).

In parallel, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor ( PPAR ) agonists, including the triple PPAR α/γ/δ compound lanifibranor, currently in late-stage clinical development, have attracted interest for their metabolic and anti-inflammatory effects. However, incretin therapies may not fully resolve insulin resistance and inflammation, while PPAR agonists can have variable safety profiles, including weight changes and fluid imbalance, highlighting the need for novel treatment strategies.

Quintuple Agonist Study Design and Methods

To improve metabolic efficacy, this study developed and evaluated a single-molecule quintuple agonist that links incretin-based signaling with peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor ( PPAR ) activity. Lanifibranor, a triple PPAR agonist targeting α, γ, and δ subtypes, was chemically conjugated to a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 ( DPP4 )-protected incretin co-agonist backbone ( MAR709 ). This design enabled selective uptake in cells expressing GLP-1 and GIP receptors.

The team randomly assigned mice to treatment groups, ensuring matching for genotype, age, body mass, and overall body composition. The animals received subcutaneous injections (5.0 μL/g) of vehicle, semaglutide, and GLP-1 combined with lanifibranor, GIP , or both, at defined molar doses. In key efficacy experiments, the researchers treated diet-induced obese ( DIO ) mice for up to 12 days, including regimens of GLP-1 – GIP –lanifibranor at doses of 5–50 nmol/kg.

The investigators assessed metabolic outcomes using indirect calorimetry, body composition analysis, and a range of tolerance tests, including glucose, insulin, and pyruvate tolerance tests in fasted mice. They also performed hyperinsulinemia–euglycemic clamp studies and tissue-specific glucose uptake assays to quantify insulin sensitivity and glucose handling. They measured serum metabolites and hormones using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays ( ELISA ).

At the molecular level, the team conducted bulk ribonucleic acid sequencing (bulk RNA-seq ) and analyzed differential gene expression. They complemented these studies with in vitro experiments in human embryonic kidney 293T ( HEK293T ) cells, including bioluminescence resonance energy transfer ( BRET ) assays and quantification of PPAR -responsive gene activity. Proteomics, immunofluorescence, and conditioned taste avoidance tests further characterized the systemic and cellular effects of the drug. All in vivo metabolic assessments were performed by blinded investigators.

Metabolic Effects of GLP-1–GIP–Lanifibranor

In vitro, the GLP-1 – GIP –lanifibranor conjugate showed comparable incretin receptor activity and similar glucose-induced insulin secretion as its GLP-1R – GIPR dual receptor backbone. It also induced expression of PPAR -related target genes to a similar extent as lanifibranor, but only in cells expressing incretin receptors, confirming receptor-dependent activity. This targeted delivery strategy enabled pharmacological activity at lanifibranor exposures approximately 6,900 times below a 30 mg/kg dose previously required to enhance liver metabolism in preclinical settings.

In vivo, the single-molecule conjugate showed superior efficacy compared with combined GLP-1R and GIPR activation, semaglutide, and comparator regimens in both diet-induced and genetic obesity models, suggesting enhanced metabolic control. At 50 nmol/kg daily, GLP-1 – GIP –lanifibranor produced placebo-corrected weight loss 2.63-fold greater than GLP-1 –lanifibranor after 14 days; subsequent experiments identified 10 nmol/kg as the lead dose for further testing. These effects were accompanied by pronounced decreases in fat mass, dietary intake, and blood glucose, along with improved oral glucose tolerance, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and stronger suppression of endogenous glucose production, likely driven by reduced hepatic gluconeogenesis and systemic inflammatory activity.

Mechanistically, the treatment improved insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake, particularly in brown adipose tissue, with glucose uptake similar to that of GLP-1 – GIP in several other metabolic tissues, without increasing energy expenditure or promoting adipocyte differentiation. Transcriptomic profiling identified more than 5,400 differentially expressed genes in the liver and over 8,000 in adipose tissue, indicating extensive remodeling of inflammatory and metabolic pathways.

Genetic or pharmacological blockade of GIP , GLP-1 , or PPAR δ signaling markedly reduced metabolic effects, supporting a combined incretin– PPAR mechanism of action. Consistently, mice lacking both incretin receptors showed a complete loss of activity, confirming the requirement for dual receptor engagement.

Preclinical Implications for Obesity and Diabetes

The study underscores the promise of combining incretin biology with nuclear receptor signaling for more comprehensive metabolic control. In preclinical models, the GLP-1 – GIP –lanifibranor conjugate improved weight, glycemia, and markers of glucose, liver, and cardiovascular function in mice while using a lanifibranor-equivalent dose approximately 6,900-fold lower than a 30 mg/kg preclinical dose previously required to improve liver metabolism, suggesting improved dosing efficiency and encouraging preclinical safety signals. If translated to humans, such multi-target strategies could better address the growing global burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes, though clinical validation, human safety testing, and mechanistic clarity remain essential.

New @Nature

A quintuple [GLP-1 + 4 other] receptor agonist drug that exceeds effects of the dual receptor (GLP-1 and GIP, tirzepatide) in the experimental model vs diabetes and obesity

(in case you thought a dual receptor was max effect, as also seen with retatrutide, a triple… pic.twitter.com/bvjCbj5Y6P - Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 29, 2026