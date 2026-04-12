Dietitians report widely different strategies for FODMAP food reintroduction in IBS

A new survey reveals that although most dietitians guide patients through FODMAP food reintroduction one-on-one, the lack of a standard approach may leave a key phase of IBS care more variable than expected.

Study: Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols Reintroduction in Clinical Practice: Surveying the Gaps and Opportunities. Image Credit: Alkema Natalia / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Gastro Hep Advances highlights notable inconsistencies in the food reintroduction phase of the low fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols ( FODMAP ) diet among registered dietitians ( RDs ).

While most clinicians provide individualized counseling and follow-up, approaches vary in timing, sequencing, and response management, reflecting a lack of standardized protocols.

For Irritable Bowel Syndrome ( IBS ) patients, this variability may create uncertainty during a critical stage of care, complicate the accurate identification of trigger foods, and lengthen the reintroduction process or contribute to overly restrictive diets, ultimately potentially affecting treatment outcomes and quality of life.

IBS Management and Low FODMAP Background

IBS refers to a condition of dysregulated interactions between the gut and the brain. Patients often experience recurrent abdominal discomfort and altered bowel habits, which considerably impact productivity, healthcare use, and overall well-being.

The low FODMAP diet is an evidence-based strategy for IBS management and is increasingly considered a first-line therapy. However, despite its three-phase structure, research has primarily focused on the restriction phase, leaving the phase of reintroduction, essential for identifying individual triggers and guiding long-term dietary personalization, relatively underexamined.

With limited and inconsistent treatment recommendations, this critical phase remains variably implemented in clinical settings.

Addressing these gaps through clearer protocols and greater clinical insight is essential to standardize care while preserving appropriate personalization, strengthening decision-making, and ultimately supporting more consistent patient care.

Dietitian Survey Design for FODMAP Reintroduction

In this national, cross-sectional study, researchers conducted an online survey to examine RD practice patterns during food reintroduction among individuals on the low FODMAP diet. They recruited RDs through professional networks, social media, and listservs.

The study included dietitians working across a wide range of settings. These included academic and hospital-based roles, private and outpatient practices, telehealth, retail, campus-based primary care environments, and elderly care.

The team developed a 16-item survey in collaboration with two gastroenterologists and four RDs . The survey used a Likert scale alongside multiple-choice questions to examine key aspects of clinical practice. These included approaches to initiating the low FODMAP diet ( LFD ), conducting FODMAP challenges, educating patients, and providing follow-up care.

The investigators also assessed dosing at initiation and progression, challenge quantities, the number of food items tested per FODMAP subtype, and the duration and sequence of food reintroduction.

The researchers summarized responses using descriptive statistical methods, presenting categorical data as proportions. They also performed comparative analyses to assess variation in LFD execution between different clinical settings.

Variation in Low FODMAP Reintroduction Practices

The survey responses revealed that clinical practice during the reintroduction phase varies, even among responding dietitians, highlighting real-world differences in care delivered to patients.

Among 145 RDs who completed the survey, half practiced in private settings (50%), and 26% worked in academic or university settings. Most RDs (63%) reported challenging one food per FODMAP group during reintroduction.

Approximately 37% tested two or more foods. In most cases (73%), dietitians involved patients in deciding the order of reintroduction, highlighting the emphasis on shared decision-making in real-world care.

If symptoms did not occur, 80% of RDs increased FODMAP doses within three days, suggesting a generally proactive progression strategy. However, when symptoms arose, clinicians were more likely to individualize care. Over 62% of them tailored the waiting period based on individual severity, while others followed fixed schedules.

Nearly all respondents (98%) conducted reintroductions through one-on-one consultations, underscoring the personalized nature of this phase, and 63% completed the process within two months.

Differences also emerged between practice settings. Dietitians in academic or university centers tended to schedule fewer visits during the reintroduction phase, with follow-up more commonly occurring after completion.

They also relied more often on standardized starting-dose protocols and were more likely to complete a particular reintroduction challenge in a shorter time frame. In contrast, those in non-academic settings appeared to adopt more flexible approaches, possibly reflecting differences in resources and patient needs.

Overall, the findings revealed considerable heterogeneity in dosing strategies and their implementation, which may contribute to differences in patient experiences and clinical outcomes. Over 70% of RDs used standardized starting doses and escalated once-daily dosing.

Others used fixed or alternative dosing approaches, underscoring variability in delivery of the reintroduction phase in everyday, real-world practice. At the same time, the survey also identified some areas of consistency, including the frequent use of handouts and post-reintroduction follow-up.

Standardizing FODMAP Reintroduction Protocols

The study finds a clear need to bring significant improvement to the reintroduction phase of the low FODMAP diet. Although dietitians widely provide individualized care and ongoing support, key aspects, including dosing, timing, and sequencing, remain inconsistently applied, with potential implications for patient outcomes, symptom interpretation, and the overall duration of the process.

Looking ahead, developing standardized, evidence-based protocols and strengthening expert consensus will be critical to reducing unwarranted variation while preserving personalized care. The study also underscores important research gaps, particularly the lack of comparative data on reintroduction strategies.

Future studies should focus on optimizing challenge protocols and evaluating their impact on clinical outcomes. In parallel, targeted education and training for dietitians could help align practices across settings, ultimately improving the effectiveness and patient experience of FODMAP -based dietary management.

Because the findings were based on self-reported survey responses, and the sample may not fully represent all dietitians who implement the low FODMAP diet, the results should be interpreted with those limitations in mind.