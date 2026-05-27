Study explores alternatives to clinical trials in rural healthcare research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Griffith UniversityMay 27 2026

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are challenging to conduct in rural areas, however, a new Griffith University study examined how high-quality research could be conducted when RCTs were not possible.

Dr Tanvir Kapoor from Griffith's School of Medicine and Dentistry said rural areas posed challenges due to small populations, limited infrastructure, and workforce constraints.

But RCTs are considered the gold standard in medical research, so it is imperative we find a way to include rural communities who are often underrepresented in research and health policies, which often reflect evidence generated in metropolitan settings.

A method known as 'target trial emulation' offers a rigorous and practical alternative as it involves using data which has already been collected during routine care."

Dr. Tanvir Kapoor, Griffith's School of Medicine and Dentistry

Researchers first defined what an ideal RCT would entail then replicated that design using real-world data.

This approach could produce robust and practical evidence without the cost, delay or logistical challenges of running a traditional trial, when it otherwise might be unfeasible.

Related Stories

Dr Kapoor said the approach would allow rural health innovations such as telehealth, workforce initiatives, and point-of-care diagnostics, to be researched quickly and rigorously.

"It ensures policies and funding decisions are informed by evidence generated in rural settings, leading to more equitable and effective healthcare," he said.

"This work provides a pathway for embedding research into everyday clinical practice.

"By leveraging routinely collected data, it supports the development of learning health systems which generate timely, high-quality evidence to improve care and reduce health inequities in rural and remote communities."

Source:

Griffith University

Journal reference:

Kapoor, T., et al. (2026). Target Trial Emulation and the TARGET Guideline to Advance Rural and Remote Health Research. Medical Journal of Australia. DOI: 10.5694/mja2.70205. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.5694/mja2.70205

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Imaris 11 transforms image analysis with automated workflows and reproducible research tools
Can meditation backfire? Study finds brief mindfulness may heighten stereotype bias
Why experts say PCOS needs a new name
Why AI tools need clearer guardrails in high-stakes health research
Four-week diet intervention shifts biological aging markers
Why older adults are turning to edible cannabis for sleep, pain, and mood
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
Can supplements slow Parkinson’s disease? Review reveals where the evidence stands

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Could a simple milk habit help prevent strokes? New research points to potential benefits