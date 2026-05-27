Traditional medicinal plant extract shows promising anti-skin aging effects

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMay 27 2026

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Vicatia thibetica de Boiss (V. thibetica), a traditional medicinal and edible plant used by the Bai ethnic group in China, is known for its effects in tonifying qi, nourishing the blood, dispelling dampness, and relieving itching. Previous studies have shown that its root extract (JM02001) exerts anti-aging effects by promoting collagen expression and antioxidant potential.

However, its anti-skin aging efficacy in vivo and its bioactive constituents have been largely unexplored. This article discusses how JM02001 was found to mitigate extracellular matrix (ECM) loss, restore superoxide dismutase-1 (SOD-1) expression, suppress matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) expression, and increased the epidermal barrier intensity in D-galactose-treated mice. The ethyl acetate fraction (JM02102) exhibited the most promising anti-glycation, antioxidant, and collagen-promoting activities. Chlorogenic acid (CGA) was identified as an important active compound.

Both JM02102 and CGA alleviated ECM degradation and enhanced epidermal barrier function in D-galactose-treated mice. Furthermore, in glucocorticoid-treated mice, they restored dermal and epidermal thickness, suppressed REDD1 and p16INK4A expression, and enhanced epidermal barrier function. Therefore, these findings indicated that the extract of V. thibetica root and its compound CGA protect against skin aging by preserving ECM, decreasing oxidative stress, and reinforcing the skin barrier, thus validating its traditional use and highlighting its potential as a source of anti-aging therapeutics.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Zhang, D., et al. (2026) Vicatia thibetica de Boiss root extract and its active constituents attenuate skin aging induced by D-galactose and glucocorticoid. Acta Materia Medica. DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2026-0413. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2026-0413

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

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