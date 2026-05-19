New skin patch could replace bulky polygraphs and sleep monitors

A soft wireless chest patch could replace bulky polygraphs and sleep-lab wires by continuously tracking the body’s hidden stress signals in real-world settings, from emergency medicine training to infant sleep disorders.

Study: Wireless, skin-interfaced multimodal sensing system for continuous psychophysiological monitoring - A wearable polygraph device. Image credit: clicksdemexico/Shutterstock.com

A recent Science Advances study aimed to develop and validate a novel wearable platform capable of continuous, time-synchronized measurement of cardiac, respiratory, electrodermal, and thermal signals for advanced psychophysiological assessment and translational clinical applications.

Challenges in psychophysiological monitoring

Accurate psychophysiological monitoring is essential for characterizing stress and autonomic dysfunction across diverse medical conditions. Subtle fluctuations in cardiac, respiratory, electrodermal, and thermal activity function as biomarkers of physiological compromise and stress. These parameters are interdependent, with stress eliciting coordinated, yet individualized, changes via autonomic pathways. Comprehensive evaluation, therefore, requires simultaneous, multimodal sensing.

Conventional approaches, such as polygraphy and polysomnography, deploy multiple wired sensors affixed to the body, which limits practicality and comfort. The inherent complexity and discomfort of these systems can introduce secondary stress and reduce measurement fidelity, restricting their applicability in clinical settings and among vulnerable groups.

Wearable bioelectronic devices, particularly soft, skin-integrated platforms with wireless, multimodal sensing, have emerged to address these limitations by enabling simultaneous, low-burden data acquisition throughout daily activities. However, most current wearables are restricted to one or two parameters or rely on sweat biomarkers, which are hampered by gland activation requirements and temporal lags.

To date, no existing platform combines cardiac, respiratory, electrodermal, and thermal monitoring within a single miniaturized, patient-friendly device that has been validated for both clinical and laboratory environments.

Developing and validating a skin-interfaced multimodal sensing system

Researchers have developed a wireless, skin-interfaced multimodal sensing system (SIMSS) for continuous psychophysiological monitoring. SIMSS captures heart and respiratory rates and their variability, cardiac sound intensity, electrodermal activity, temperature, and thermal conductivity, enabling comprehensive, real-time assessment of autonomic and stress-related physiology.

Machine learning (ML) algorithms applied to SIMSS data accurately classify stress events and physiological states, although these findings were derived from relatively small participant cohorts across the validation studies. In validation studies, data were collected from seven subjects, with some analyses reported in six participants, during polygraph interviews using both SIMSS and a commercial polygraph system.

After a 10-minute rest, participants answered randomized sets of control and sensitive questions, separated by 30-second intervals. Multimodal features extracted from SIMSS data enabled ML to sensitively detect physiological changes during questioning.

For sleep monitoring, 13 pediatric patients aged 7 to 30 months wore SIMSS devices on their chests without interfering with clinical polysomnography (PSG) systems. In a separate simulation laboratory training, sixteen second-year pediatric residents wore both SIMSS and a reference ECG device, with data collected across seven sessions to evaluate performance in realistic scenarios.

SIMSS demonstrates high-accuracy detection of physiological stress

SIMSS continuously tracked respiratory rate, respiratory rate variability, electrodermal activity, and skin temperature, enabling comprehensive monitoring of stress-related autonomic responses. ML applied to these multimodal data enabled accurate differentiation between stress and rest, reproducing key physiological information captured by polygraph systems in real time and in naturalistic settings.

The multimodal approach also improved the mechanistic interpretation of coordinated autonomic responses across physiological systems, rather than relying on a single stress marker. The device captured physiological responses to cognitive stress during speech-in-noise tasks, with results consistent with those of pupillometry.

As a wearable polygraph, SIMSS reliably captured physiological responses during interviews, matching commercial systems and confirming sympathetic activation. The device sensitively detected rapid increases in stress markers across multiple domains in response to sensitive questions.

The device detected broad autonomic activation during cognitive stress, particularly in demanding phases. Group analysis confirmed consistent, significant physiological increases despite individual variability. ML using device data enabled detailed profiling of stress reactivity relevant to stress-related disorders.

Validation of physical stress monitoring showed that device results closely paralleled those of FDA-approved reference devices and were supported by cortisol measurements. Coordinated increases in physiological markers during cold-pressor tests closely matched those of electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitors, capturing stress-induced vasomotor and microvascular changes.

ML distinguished physical stress from rest with high sensitivity and specificity, identifying heart rate and respiratory variability as primary markers. The device captured distinct signatures of both interoceptive and exteroceptive stress, validating its utility across diverse environments.

The wireless device provided a non-invasive alternative to traditional PSG for infant sleep monitoring, enabling comfortable, continuous overnight assessment, although the technology remains in the research-validation stage.

During pediatric sleep, SIMSS recordings closely matched PSG results, reliably detecting arousals, hypopnea, desaturation, and urination, while minimizing motion artifacts. ML confirmed high sensitivity and specificity for detecting sleep events, with respiratory, cardiac, and thermal signals as dominant predictors.

In infants with Down syndrome, the device revealed distinct autonomic signatures, higher parasympathetic activity, and lower stress markers than those observed in healthy controls, supporting its potential for early risk assessment and intervention in vulnerable pediatric populations.

SIMSS use during emergency medicine training demonstrated the device’s applicability in dynamic environments. Session-specific stress responses were reliably detected, with cardiac and electrodermal markers increasing in challenging scenarios and decreasing during debriefing, independent of motion artifacts and closely matching electrocardiogram (ECG) reference values.

Group analysis showed high variability in stress markers across sessions, especially in complex scenarios, reflecting diverse stress reactivity among participants. The authors noted that further studies in larger and more diverse populations will be important for evaluating generalizability and long-term real-world performance.

Notably, higher physiological stress responses were associated with lower performance, highlighting the device’s potential to inform educational strategies and resilience training.

Conclusions

Researchers have developed a versatile, clinically relevant platform that accurately captures psychophysiological stress and sleep events in a variety of environments. However, the study primarily represents an early-stage validation effort, and additional large-scale and longitudinal studies will be needed before broad clinical adoption.

Expanding its use to intensive care, behavioral health, and neurovisceral medicine could further integrate physiological sensing with precision therapies. By illuminating the links among autonomic imbalance, stress responses, and health outcomes, this technology has the potential to enhance diagnostics, personalize education, and improve therapeutic monitoring across multiple fields, including stress medicine, pediatrics, and behavioral health.

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