Building quality into drug development for safer, faster medicines

insights from industry Anil Kane Executive Director, Global Head of Technical & Scientific Affairs Pantheon, Thermo Fisher Scientific

In this interview, News Medical-Life Sciences speaks with Anil Kane, pharmaceutical development expert at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services Group, about how quality is built into Drug Development from early design through manufacturing. He discusses phase-appropriate analytical strategies, predictive modeling, Quality by Design, and how artificial intelligence is transforming decision-making to bring safer, more effective medicines to patients faster.

Can you please introduce yourself and your role at Thermo Fisher Scientific?

I began my career as a pharmacist, focusing on industrial pharmacy and research and development. Over the past 35 years, I have worked extensively in Drug Development, concentrating on the science and strategy required to move molecules from concept through clinical development and ultimately to commercialization.

At Thermo Fisher Scientific, within the Pharma Services Group, we partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to support end-to-end drug development. This includes early-stage development, clinical manufacturing, late-stage development, and commercialization support. Our role is to ensure that quality is built into every stage of the development process so that safe and effective medicines reach patients efficiently.

What does quality really mean in drug development?

Quality in drug development is not optional; it is fundamental. It is embedded at every step of the journey, which can take 5-12 years from concept to patient.

Quality begins with the strategy. The quality of the input data directly affects the quality of decision-making and ultimately the quality of the output. Drug development is driven by data. At each stage, scientists make go/no-go decisions based on robust datasets. If the data is incomplete or unreliable, the downstream consequences can be significant.

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Therefore, quality is about generating reliable, scientifically sound data at every stage and interpreting it correctly to guide the right decisions.

How does quality differ between early-stage and late-stage development?

There is a clear distinction, particularly in terms of phase-appropriate quality.

In early development, analytical methods do not need to be fully validated to the same regulatory standard required for commercialization. However, they must still be robust and reliable enough to generate accurate data to support decision-making.

In later stages, particularly as commercialization approaches, analytical methods must meet regulatory expectations and validation requirements. At that point, consistency, reproducibility, and compliance become even more critical.

The principle remains the same: phase-appropriate quality ensures that decisions are supported by the right level of scientific rigor at the right time.

How important is early molecular characterization in drug development?

Understanding the molecule at an early stage is absolutely critical. Whether it is a small molecule from medicinal chemistry or a biologic developed through cell line engineering, complete characterization forms the foundation for development.

This includes selecting the correct polymorph, salt form, and assessing stability, absorption, distribution, and bioavailability. Analytical and bioanalytical techniques provide enabling datasets that inform stage-gate decisions, such as whether to proceed to toxicology studies or first-in-human trials.

Getting this right early is essential because there is little room for error or rework later. The cost and time pressures in drug development demand precision from the beginning.

How are predictive modeling and AI transforming drug development?

Predictive modeling tools have evolved significantly. What were once referred to as neural networks are now widely recognized as artificial intelligence and machine learning systems.

These tools rely on high-quality datasets to build learning algorithms capable of predicting solubility, absorption, bioavailability, excipient compatibility, and stability profiles. They help narrow down candidates from large pools of molecules to a smaller, more promising set.

By reducing trial-and-error, AI and machine learning improve efficiency, shorten timelines, and lower development costs. They enable faster and more informed decision-making, particularly in early-stage drug development.

How do you confirm predictions made by AI models?

Predictive modeling narrows the field, but experimental validation remains essential.

Advanced analytical techniques such as X-ray crystallography, powder X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, near-infrared spectroscopy, particle size analysis, and differential scanning calorimetry are used to confirm polymorph selection, distinguish crystalline from amorphous forms, and characterize structural properties.

These tools provide direct evidence that the molecule behaves as predicted. This integration of modeling and experimentation accelerates development while maintaining scientific rigor.

How does Quality by Design improve long-term development outcomes?

Quality by Design, or QbD, is an approach that integrates quality considerations throughout the entire development lifecycle.

This includes understanding critical quality attributes, defining acceptable parameter ranges, validating analytical methods, and designing robust, scalable manufacturing processes. Stability studies determine shelf life and ensure consistent performance throughout the product lifecycle.

By embedding QbD early, we minimize late-stage surprises, improve scalability, and ensure that the product consistently meets safety and efficacy standards.

Can early quality decisions prevent costly late-stage failures?

Absolutely. If early data are inaccurate or incomplete, problems may only surface later in development. For example, a product might prove unstable, non-scalable, or inadequately absorbed in the body. Discovering such issues late can lead to significant delays and financial losses.

From Molecule to Medicine: How Quality Is Built into Drug Development | Analyze That Ep. 7 Play

By focusing on high-quality data generation, thorough molecular understanding, and robust process design early on, we reduce attrition and prevent avoidable downstream failures. Catching problems early saves both time and cost in this inherently expensive process.

How does building quality into drug development ultimately benefit patients?

Patients are waiting for effective treatments, particularly in areas where no approved therapies exist.

When we build quality into drug development from the start, we accelerate timelines, reduce unexpected delays, and bring safer, more effective drugs to market faster. This directly improves patient outcomes and quality of life.

Ultimately, quality-driven development is about delivering reliable, safe, and effective medicines to patients as quickly as possible.

About Anil Kane

Anil Kane is a seasoned pharmaceutical development leader with more than 35 years of experience in drug development and pharmaceutical sciences. Trained as a pharmacist, he specialized in industrial pharmacy and research and development early in his career, focusing on advancing medicines from discovery through commercialization.

Throughout his professional journey, Anil has worked extensively in drug substance and drug product development, analytical strategy, process optimization, and regulatory compliance. His expertise spans small molecules and biologics, with deep experience in implementing phase-appropriate quality systems and Quality by Design principles across development programs.

At Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services Group, Anil plays a key role in guiding sponsor companies through complex development pathways and supporting integrated development strategies and the adoption of AI and predictive modeling tools to accelerate timelines while maintaining scientific rigor.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific – Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Solutions

Overview

With over five decades of innovation in spectroscopy, materials characterization, and process analytics, Thermo Fisher Scientific empowers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers to bring therapies to patients faster - safely, compliantly, and efficiently.



Our portfolio of Thermo Scientific™ instruments and software supports every stage of the molecule lifecycle, from discovery through commercial manufacturing. From early molecular profiling to process analytical technology (PAT) and final quality release, our integrated solutions help ensure data integrity, process efficiency, and regulatory confidence.



We work in partnership with the pharmaceutical industry to apply advanced technologies in ways that enable manufacturers to have better information and control over their processes. From raw material identification through manufacturing operations to finished and packaged pharmaceutical product inspection, we offer a complete range of technologies and business solutions that can help improve each stage of the production process, gain efficiencies, and deliver a higher quality product to the end-consumer.

Solutions across the drug lifecycle

Research & discovery

Accelerate discovery with high-sensitivity, low-volume analytical tools that deliver reproducible data even from scarce samples. Our NanoDrop™ microvolume spectrophotometers and fluorometers, GENESYS™ Vis/UV-Vis Spectrophotometers and Evolution™ UV-Vis Spectrophotometer instruments, and DXR™ SmartRaman spectrometers provide rapid molecular insight and material identification, supporting target validation and early screening. These technologies give researchers the confidence to make faster go/no-go decisions and strengthen the foundation for scale-up and compliance.

Formulation & process development

Scale from grams to pilot batches with confidence. Bench-scale extruders, rheometers, and FT-NIR analyzers help optimize formulations, assess stability, and ensure consistent API dispersion. Complementary XRD and FTIR systems identify polymorphs and crystallinity to improve solubility and bioavailability - critical for modern dosage form design. Each platform is built to align with Quality by Design (QbD) principles and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, streamlining regulatory submission and method transfer.

Clinical and commercial manufacturing

Ensure process reliability and product quality at scale. Inline and at-line process analyzers - such as the MarqMetrix™ All-In-One Raman, Prima BT/PRO Process Mass Spectrometers, and Antaris™ II FT-NIR - enable real-time PAT monitoring for consistent production. Handheld TruScan™ G3 analyzers provide non-destructive raw material verification through sealed packaging, reducing sampling delays and ensuring regulatory compliance. Our inline inspection systems (X-ray, checkweighers, and metal detectors) protect final product integrity through fill, finish, and packaging.

Quality control & regulatory confidence

Thermo Scientific analytical platforms are backed by validated, GMP- and 21 CFR Part 11–ready software suites, including OMNIC™ Paradigm and Security Suite, ensuring data traceability, audit readiness, and compliance across global operations. Our technologies help pharmaceutical teams maintain alignment with USP, EP, and FDA standards while safeguarding data integrity from research to release.

Services & support

We provide comprehensive service and support to help minimize cost of ownership, maximize uptime, and maintain compliance. Our tiered plans include preventive maintenance, priority response, calibration, and remote monitoring to keep operations running efficiently. Order OEM-compliant spare parts directly from Thermo Fisher with confidence in their quality and compatibility and rely on our global technical support network to reduce downtime across spectroscopy, extrusion, compounding, process analysis, and inspection systems.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Partnering across the drug lifecycle

From ideation to delivery, we enable our partners to innovate faster, protect yield and quality, ensure compliance, and deliver therapies with confidence.