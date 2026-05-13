Why experts say PCOS needs a new name

A global consensus process involving patients and health professionals has renamed PCOS as PMOS, reframing the condition as a multisystem endocrine and metabolic disorder rather than a cyst-based ovarian disease.

Health Policy: Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, the new name for polycystic ovary syndrome: a multistep global consensus process. Image Credit: Toey Andante / Shutterstock

In a recent health policy paper published in The Lancet , a group of experts established an internationally agreed consensus name for polycystic ovary syndrome ( PCOS ) through an international consensus process.

PCOS Name Change Background

PCOS affects over 170 million women globally, but patients and health professionals have reported confusion, delayed diagnosis, fragmented care, and stigma linked to the condition’s name. The name PCOS suggests the presence of ovarian cysts, but the syndrome actually involves complex combinations of endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, and psychological disturbances. The current term fails to reflect key features and associated risks such as infertility, obesity, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual cycles, anxiety, and cardiovascular complications. Health professionals and advocacy groups have long argued that the name minimizes the condition’s multisystem impact and contributes to misunderstanding in medical care and public awareness. Further research is needed to evaluate the long-term implementation of revised terminology globally.

Global PMOS Consensus Study Design

Researchers conducted a structured international consensus process involving patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocacy organizations from multiple regions of the world. Funding and governance were established through collaboration between the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council Center for Research Excellence in Women’s Health in Reproductive Life, Verity, and the Androgen Excess and PCOS Society. Modified Delphi surveys, nominal group workshops, and implementation analyses were used in the project to assess candidate replacements for PCOS .

Two global online surveys were offered in multiple languages: English, Chinese, German, Persian, and Malaysian. Surveyed individuals included those diagnosed with PCOS and multi-disciplinary health practitioners from different areas, including Endocrinology, Gynecology, Fertility, Dermatology, Psychology, Nutrition, and Primary Care. The surveys contained questions about naming principles, terminology, communication clarity, and the feasibility of implementing these principles in daily practice.

International workshops were later organized using structured discussion and anonymous voting procedures. Breakout groups contained balanced representation from patients and professionals across diverse regions. Participants discussed scientific accuracy, cultural appropriateness, and possible unintended meanings of candidate names. Marketing specialists and implementation experts also reviewed proposed terminology and transition strategies.

Patient and Clinician Naming Findings

The global initiative gathered feedback from 14,360 individuals, including 10,411 with PCOS and 3,949 healthcare providers. Respondents represented numerous areas of healthcare specialties and geographic regions; therefore, the findings reflect broad international participation, although the authors noted lower representation from some regions and possible selection bias. Survey findings reinforced widespread concerns with the existing name. Many respondents stated that the term “ PCOS ” inaccurately emphasized ovarian cysts while ignoring the endocrine and metabolic abnormalities that strongly influence daily life and long-term health.

Most participants preferred a scientifically accurate, symptom-based name rather than retaining the PCOS acronym or adopting a generic label. The majority of patients desired to reduce the social stigma associated with the condition and provide the public with a more accurate understanding of the true nature of the condition. Health professionals emphasized medical accuracy and better communication within health systems and research settings. Participants communicated frustration regarding their inability to express their symptoms (for example, insulin resistance, obesity, infertility, cardiometabolic risk, depression, acne, and hirsutism) using PCOS . Many responded that the current name of PCOS was linked with confusion, fragmented care, and diagnostic delays.

The terminology related to the functions of the endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, and ovarian systems was further examined during the workshops. There was strong support for the following terms: endocrine, polyendocrine, metabolic, ovulatory, and ovarian. However, some proposed names raised cultural or social concerns. For example, terminology about reproduction might culturally be considered stigmatizing in certain communities, where a person’s social status is heavily influenced by fertility. Other acronyms created unintended associations, leading to confusion with other medical conditions or youth subcultures. These concerns prompted additional surveys and discussions before a final decision was reached.

Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome Implementation

After several rounds of voting and refinement, the consensus name selected was polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome ( PMOS ). Participants in the process agreed that this name represented the multi-systemic nature of the disorder by including endocrine dysfunction, metabolic abnormalities, and ovarian involvement. In addition, the exclusion of "cysts" eliminates a long-standing misconception that pathological ovarian cysts define the condition. Researchers believe that this new term better captures polyendocrine, metabolic, and ovarian dysfunction while retaining some similarity to PCOS to support implementation.

The three-year plan included updates to clinical guidelines, electronic health records, educational resources, and disease classification systems. To promote global adoption of the changes, researchers suggested public education campaigns, the development of multilingual patient resources, and collaboration with governments, medical societies, and patient advocacy groups. Researchers believe consistent terminology will help make accurate diagnoses, communicate with patients, align research, increase public awareness of the disease, and reduce stigma associated with it.

Despite the breadth of participation, the authors acknowledged limitations, including lower participation from middle- and low-income countries and from Asia, Africa, and South America, as well as possible selection bias due to voluntary, non-probability sampling.

PMOS Terminology and Patient Care Implications

The international consensus initiative concluded that the term PCOS no longer reflects modern scientific understanding of the condition. The newly selected consensus term PMOS provides more accurate endocrine, metabolic, and ovarian descriptions of the disorder, while eliminating the confusion of using the term cysts.

Researchers hope that using this revised terminology will improve communication between patients and healthcare professionals. The implementation plan aims to ensure a gradual global transition through education, guideline integration, and health system updates, ultimately improving awareness, diagnosis, and long-term patient outcomes.

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