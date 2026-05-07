Hantavirus scare on cruise ship prompts WHO response

A mysterious cluster of severe illness aboard a remote cruise voyage has triggered a global health response, as experts race to trace the source of a rare but deadly hantavirus infection.

Study: Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel, Multi-country. Image credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently reported a cluster of severe respiratory illness linked to hantavirus infection among cruise ship passengers and crew in the South Atlantic, prompting coordinated international response measures and a global risk assessment.

Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship: Timeline and case summary

A Dutch-flagged cruise ship carrying 147 people from 23 countries departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026, visiting multiple remote and diverse locations, including mainland Antarctica, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island, before mooring off Cabo Verde. On 2 May 2026, the United Kingdom’s National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point notified the WHO of a cluster of severe acute respiratory illness on board, resulting in two deaths and one critically ill passenger.

Laboratory testing in South Africa confirmed hantavirus infection in a critically ill patient. By 4 May, seven cases (two laboratory-confirmed hantavirus infections and five suspected cases) and three deaths had been reported, with three suspected cases remaining onboard.

The source of hantavirus exposure, including any possible contact with local wildlife, remains unclear. Among the cases: the first was an adult male who died after developing respiratory distress; the second, a close contact, died in South Africa with hantavirus confirmed by PCR; the third, medically evacuated, remains in intensive care with confirmed hantavirus; the fourth, an adult female, died of pneumonia (hantavirus infection not confirmed). Three additional suspected cases with fever or gastrointestinal symptoms are under evaluation by medical teams in Cabo Verde.

Epidemiology and clinical features of Hantavirus infection

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), or hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), is a zoonotic respiratory illness caused by Orthohantavirus species. Sin Nombre virus predominates in North America, while Orthohantavirus andesense is the principal agent in South America.

Hantavirus transmission occurs through inhalation or contact with excreta or saliva from infected rodents or contaminated surfaces, primarily in rural or peri-domestic settings with increased rodent exposure. Seasonal and ecological factors influencing rodent populations modulate transmission risk. Human infection correlates with increased exposure to sylvatic rodent habitats.

The incubation period ranges from 1 to 8 weeks. Clinical manifestations begin with non-specific prodromal symptoms, such as fever, myalgia, and gastrointestinal disturbances, and may rapidly progress to acute respiratory distress and hypotension.

Global incidence remains low, with sporadic outbreaks. In 2025, the Americas reported 229 cases and 59 deaths, while Europe recorded 1,885 cases in 2023, which was the lowest since 2019. In East Asia, hantavirus hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) persists endemically, resulting in thousands of cases annually, although incidence is decreasing.

Case fatality rates range from less than 1 % to 15 % in Asia and Europe, and may reach 50 % in the Americas. To date, no specific treatments or vaccines are available, and early supportive care and timely referral to intensive care facilities are critical for improving outcomes.

WHO currently assesses the global risk from the cruise ship hantavirus event as low and will continue to monitor and update the risk assessment as new information emerges. WHO also advises against implementing travel or trade restrictions based on the current information.

Integrated approach to Hantavirus outbreak management

Effective hantavirus outbreak management relies on a seamless, stepwise process: early detection, thorough investigation, prompt reporting, and coordinated case management. Collaboration between health authorities and conveyance operators accelerates the deployment of these protocols, ensuring swift containment and control. The following sections outline the integrated strategies essential for comprehensive outbreak response:

Hygiene maintenance

Frequent hand hygiene is emphasized, supported by systematic symptom monitoring over a 45-day period. Environmental cleaning protocols, including wet cleaning and enhanced ventilation, are recommended to minimize infection risk. Symptomatic individuals are instructed to immediately notify onboard medical staff, self-isolate, and, if respiratory symptoms are present, follow respiratory etiquette and wear a medical mask.

High-risk population identification

Special attention is directed toward travelers, crew, and personnel returning from hantavirus-endemic regions, especially those engaged in eco-tourism or sanitation work, who are recognized as high-risk groups. Sustained surveillance and preventive action target these populations. Early recognition of suspected cases, prompt isolation, and strict compliance with infection prevention protocols are central to protecting healthcare personnel and curbing onward transmission.

Diagnostic confirmation

Diagnostic confirmation of HPS is necessary via serologic testing using enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) or by detecting viral RNA by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT–PCR).

Healthcare environments

In healthcare settings, strict infection control, including hand hygiene, environmental cleaning, and safe handling of body fluids, forms the foundation of care. Standard and transmission-based precautions are applied for suspected or confirmed cases, with airborne measures added for aerosol-generating procedures.

Suspected HPS cases require immediate transfer to intensive care for close monitoring and supportive management, chiefly antipyretics and analgesics. Clinical management emphasizes careful fluid and hemodynamic monitoring, timely escalation to intensive care, and advanced interventions like mechanical ventilation or dialysis for severe cases. No specific antiviral is approved for HCPS; ribavirin, though effective for some hantavirus syndromes, is not beneficial or licensed for HCPS.

Public health strategies

In regions where Andes and other South American hantaviruses circulate, response planning incorporates the risk of rare human-to-human transmission, typically involving close and prolonged contact. Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts in endemic areas, such as those camping or hiking, are urged to adopt protective measures to reduce exposure.

Public health communication provides clear, timely, and culturally sensitive guidance on transmission risks, emphasizing safe food storage, minimizing rodent contact, wet-cleaning, and proper ventilation. Engagement with community leaders and high-risk groups helps tailor messages, dispel misinformation, and promote early treatment seeking.

Surveillance integrates clinical, laboratory, and environmental monitoring, while concurrent environmental management aims to reduce rodent populations and limit transmission.

Conclusion

A robust response to hantavirus outbreaks requires an integrated, multidisciplinary approach that encompasses rapid detection, targeted prevention, vigilant clinical management, and proactive public health engagement.

Sustained collaboration among health authorities, transportation operators, healthcare providers, and communities is crucial to minimizing the impact of outbreaks, safeguarding high-risk populations, and ensuring swift containment. Ongoing surveillance, education, and adaptive strategies will remain essential as the epidemiological landscape evolves.

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