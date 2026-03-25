Eating more dairy and calcium may lower metabolic syndrome odds

Could something as simple as increasing calcium or dairy intake help lower your chances of metabolic syndrome? New research reveals a compelling link, though questions remain about how strong and reliable the effect truly is. 

Assortment of dairy products, milk, cottage cheese, cheese, cream cheese, butter, eggs and yogurt on a wooden stand on a light background.Study: Association Between Dietary Calcium or Dairy Product Intake and Metabolic Syndrome Risk: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Image credit: Mosiahina Yulia/Shutterstock.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Nutrients examined the relationship between dietary calcium intake or dairy consumption and the prevalence and odds of metabolic syndrome in adults.

Metabolic syndrome and diet

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a condition in which several metabolic factors occur together, including abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, elevated fasting blood sugar, high triglycerides, and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. When these factors cluster, they significantly raise the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

MetS is also associated with insulin resistance, where the body’s cells stop responding properly to insulin, often accompanied by persistent low-level inflammation. Recent studies have highlighted the increasing prevalence of MetS, affecting approximately 20–35 % of adults in Western countries. In Italy, estimates suggest that one in four adults meets the criteria, with older individuals and those living with obesity being disproportionately affected.

Diet is one of the most influential modifiable factors in the development and progression of MetS. Diets rich in refined sugars and unhealthy fats impair blood sugar regulation and drive inflammation. In contrast, healthy eating patterns, such as the Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diets, have been shown to support healthier blood sugar and lipid levels.

Dairy products, particularly low-fat and fermented options such as yogurt, have drawn increasing attention, with several studies suggesting that higher dairy intake may be associated with lower odds of MetS, although findings vary across studies and dairy types.

Calcium, in particular, has emerged as a potentially important nutrient in observational research, being associated with lower body fat, better insulin function, and improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Understanding the relationships among dietary calcium intake, dairy consumption, and MetS could provide meaningful guidance for dietary recommendations to reduce metabolic risk.

Database search and eligibility criteria

The current study examined the available literature to understand the association among dietary calcium intake, dairy consumption, and MetS.

Relevant articles were retrieved from PubMed/Medline, the Cochrane Library, ClinicalTrials.gov, and SCOPUS, covering publications up to October 2025. After removing duplicates and excluding case-control, cohort, review, and meta-analysis studies, 24 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies involving participants under 18 years of age or those with pre-existing pathologies were excluded.

Related Stories

Of the 24 included studies, 12 examined dietary calcium intake in relation to metabolic syndrome, while the remaining 12 focused on dairy product consumption, forming two distinct groups analyzed separately. All studies were cross-sectional, with dietary intake assessed using validated questionnaires.

Dietary calcium and dairy consumption inversely associated with metabolic syndrome sdds

The calcium intake group encompassed 73,652 men and 128,058 women across studies conducted primarily in Asia, the United States, Brazil, and Australia. All studies were conducted in general adult populations.

Higher dietary calcium intake was consistently associated with a 15 % reduction in the odds of MetS. While relative heterogeneity across studies was substantial, the absolute variability in effect sizes remained limited, reflecting a generally consistent direction of association. Importantly, no meaningful publication bias was detected, supporting the robustness of the pooled estimate.

Sex emerged as a significant moderator, with women demonstrating a stronger inverse association than men, while geographic region and dietary assessment method did not significantly influence effect sizes.

Dose-response analysis revealed that each 100 mg/day increment in calcium intake corresponded to a 2 % reduction in odds of metabolic syndrome, with a 300 mg/day increment yielding an estimated 6 % reduction. Nonlinear modeling identified a threshold effect, with the greatest reduction in odds occurring at approximately 500 mg/day, beyond which further increases in intake offered no additional protective benefit.

The dairy-focused studies included 70,985 men and 129,952 women, drawn predominantly from Asia, Europe, Brazil, and the United States. Higher dairy consumption was associated with a 22 % reduction in the odds of MetS.

Moderate-to-substantial heterogeneity was observed, and evidence of publication bias was detected. However, trim-and-fill analysis confirmed that the association remained statistically significant after adjustment, suggesting bias may have inflated but did not fully account for the observed effect.

Similar to calcium intake, sex was a significant moderator, with women showing a stronger inverse association than men. Dose-response analysis indicated that each additional serving of dairy per day was associated with an 8 % lower odds of MetS, with the steepest reduction in odds observed up to approximately 2 servings/day, after which the association plateaued.

Across 16 studies, greater calcium intake from total dietary sources or dairy products was consistently associated with lower odds of individual MetS components, including elevated blood pressure, reduced HDL cholesterol, increased waist circumference, elevated triglycerides, and fasting hyperglycemia, underscoring the broad cardiometabolic relevance of adequate calcium intake.

However, some individual studies reported null, inconsistent, or even opposing findings (e.g., in certain male subgroups or at very high calcium intakes), highlighting variability across populations and study designs.

Conclusions

The current systematic review and meta-analysis indicated that higher dietary calcium intake is inversely associated with odds of MetS in adults, with a particularly stronger inverse association in women.

The authors suggest calcium may be an important mediator of the cardiometabolic benefits of dairy consumption, acting through pathways such as lipid metabolism, blood pressure regulation, inflammatory modulation, and gene–diet interactions. 

Despite the biological plausibility of these findings, the cross-sectional study design limits causal inference and prevents conclusions about directionality or risk reduction, and the findings may also be influenced by residual confounding and potential reverse causation.

In the future, well-designed prospective cohorts and randomized controlled trials are needed to establish directionality, identify optimal intake thresholds, and inform evidence-based dietary guidelines.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:

  • Gonnelli, S., Refaie, A. A., Gonnelli, S., Mondillo, C., Cavati, G., Cartocci, A., & Caffarelli, C. (2026). Association Between Dietary Calcium or Dairy Product Intake and Metabolic Syndrome Risk: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Nutrients. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu18061006. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/6/1006

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2026, March 25). Eating more dairy and calcium may lower metabolic syndrome odds. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 25, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Eating-more-dairy-and-calcium-may-lower-metabolic-syndrome-odds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Eating more dairy and calcium may lower metabolic syndrome odds". News-Medical. 25 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Eating-more-dairy-and-calcium-may-lower-metabolic-syndrome-odds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Eating more dairy and calcium may lower metabolic syndrome odds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Eating-more-dairy-and-calcium-may-lower-metabolic-syndrome-odds.aspx. (accessed March 25, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2026. Eating more dairy and calcium may lower metabolic syndrome odds. News-Medical, viewed 25 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Eating-more-dairy-and-calcium-may-lower-metabolic-syndrome-odds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Updated guideline emphasizes earlier treatment for high cholesterol
Skipping breakfast may raise metabolic syndrome risk
Genetic study links vitamin B1 metabolism to gut motility and IBS risk
Scientists identify common symptom patterns in post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome
Metabolic syndrome affects nearly four in ten US adults as rates climb in older and Black populations
No link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death
Calcium supplements do not prevent pre-eclampsia, large trials show no meaningful benefit
Study identifies brain pathway crucial for proper functioning of working memory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Light daily movement linked to longer life in cardiometabolic disease