Study reveals immune differences between titanium and zirconia implants

Zirconia is widely regarded as a promising alternative to titanium for bone and dental implants because of its aesthetic advantages, biocompatibility, and potential to reduce metal ion release. Yet zirconia implants often integrate with bone less effectively than titanium. A new research article published in Research helps explain this gap by mapping the early immune microenvironment at the bone-implant interface using single-cell RNA sequencing.

Researchers from Guangzhou Medical University found that titanium and zirconia are not merely passive implant materials. Instead, they actively shape distinct cellular niches shortly after implantation. Titanium tends to support a regenerative microenvironment, whereas zirconia is more likely to trigger a fibro-inflammatory niche marked by immune activation and macrophage involvement.



Osseointegration depends on direct and stable bonding between bone and the implant surface. Traditionally, differences between implant materials have been explained through surface roughness, wettability, protein adsorption, and direct effects on osteogenic cells. However, the earliest tissue response involves a broader ecosystem of immune cells, fibroblasts, stromal cells, progenitor cells, and bone-marrow populations. These early interactions can influence whether the tissue proceeds toward inflammation resolution and bone formation, or toward fibrosis and chronic inflammatory activation.



To investigate this process, the researchers used a rat intramedullary femoral implantation model and collected bone marrow adjacent to the implant three days after surgery. Surface characterization showed no significant difference in roughness between titanium and zirconia, and both materials displayed favorable cytocompatibility. Zirconia, however, had a higher contact angle, indicating lower wettability, and showed higher albumin adsorption. These interfacial differences provided a material basis for divergent biological responses.



Single-cell analysis generated a high-resolution atlas of 66,159 bone-marrow cells across 19 cell clusters. Titanium-treated samples showed a cellular composition closer to the control condition, with fewer lymphoid cells and more stem or progenitor cells. This pattern suggests preservation of an early reparative environment. In contrast, zirconia-treated samples showed more pronounced shifts, including increased lymphoid and erythroid populations and reduced stem-cell proportions, indicating stronger immune-inflammatory activation.



Mechanistically, titanium implants primarily activated a fibroblast-associated COL1A1/SDC1 signaling axis. This pathway was linked to extracellular matrix remodeling, cell migration and adhesion, TGF-β signaling, and increased osteogenic marker expression. In this sense, titanium's advantage may not come only from passive biocompatibility, but also from its ability to promote a regenerative bone-marrow niche through stromal-cell communication.



Zirconia implants induced a different stromal-immune program. Fibroblasts acted as major signal senders, while macrophages were the dominant receivers. Within this network, COL6A2/CD44 emerged as a zirconia-associated communication axis. Spatial and molecular validation supported the interaction between COL6A2-positive fibroblasts and CD44-positive macrophages, while the inflammatory macrophage marker NOS2 was up-regulated in zirconia-treated tissues. Additional transcriptomic and protein analyses showed increased inflammatory markers in the zirconia group and higher osteogenic markers in the titanium group.



The study shifts the discussion of zirconia osseointegration from general material performance to early immune programming. For future implant design, improving zirconia may require more than optimizing strength, aesthetics, or basic cytocompatibility. It may also require targeted modulation of fibroblast-macrophage communication, reduction of COL6A2/CD44-associated inflammatory signaling, and promotion of regenerative extracellular matrix remodeling.

The findings should be interpreted within their experimental scope. The study focuses on an early three-day window in a rat femoral implantation model and does not provide long-term clinical evidence. Future work will need longer-term in vivo studies, genetic perturbation models, and clinically relevant implantation settings to determine whether targeting these signaling axes can improve the long-term stability and osseointegration of zirconia implants.