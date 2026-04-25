International consortia honored for advancing stem cell research collaboration

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)Apr 25 2026

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has named CorEUstem COST Action and Stem Cell COREdinates as the recipients of the 2026 ISSCR Public Service Award. 

These two international networks represent the world's leading consortia of stem cell core facilities, bringing together 79 facilities across multiple continents. Through their collaborative efforts, they play a pivotal role in strengthening global partnerships and promoting rigour, inclusivity, and innovation in pluripotent stem cell research.

By aligning efforts and advancing common standards, CorEUstem COST Action and Stem Cell COREdinates have significantly strengthened the global infrastructure supporting stem cell research.

CorEuStem, launched in 2021, brings together experts in stem cell biology, differentiation, organoid systems, and gene-editing technologies to build an efficient and collaborative network of core facilities. Its mission is to harmonise procedures and protocols across Europe and beyond, fostering greater consistency and quality in stem cell research. Through these efforts, CorEUstem aims to serve as a pan-European reference hub for stakeholders in stem cell biology and related technologies.

Thanks to COST Action CorEUstem, it has been possible to identify and connect Stem Cell Core Facilities across Europe into a functional and collaborative network, positively impacting the field at multiple levels. These include providing access to high-quality training, enabling the initiation of stem cell research in emerging countries, benchmarking procedures, and enhancing reproducibility and quality standards across the field. CorEUstem is honoured to receive the ISSCR Public Service Award, which recognises the critical contribution of stem cell core facilities to advancing research and innovation. This recognition further motivates the network to continue strengthening collaboration and driving excellence in the stem cell field."

Dr. Laura Batlle Morera, Chair of CorEUstem

Source:

European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

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