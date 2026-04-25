International consortia honored for advancing stem cell research collaboration

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has named CorEUstem COST Action and Stem Cell COREdinates as the recipients of the 2026 ISSCR Public Service Award.

These two international networks represent the world's leading consortia of stem cell core facilities, bringing together 79 facilities across multiple continents. Through their collaborative efforts, they play a pivotal role in strengthening global partnerships and promoting rigour, inclusivity, and innovation in pluripotent stem cell research.

By aligning efforts and advancing common standards, CorEUstem COST Action and Stem Cell COREdinates have significantly strengthened the global infrastructure supporting stem cell research.

CorEuStem, launched in 2021, brings together experts in stem cell biology, differentiation, organoid systems, and gene-editing technologies to build an efficient and collaborative network of core facilities. Its mission is to harmonise procedures and protocols across Europe and beyond, fostering greater consistency and quality in stem cell research. Through these efforts, CorEUstem aims to serve as a pan-European reference hub for stakeholders in stem cell biology and related technologies.