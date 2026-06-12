Moderate screen time post concussion may help teens recover faster

Avoiding screens entirely may not be the fastest path to recovery after a concussion. New research suggests that a balanced amount of screen time in the first few days after injury could help young people resolve symptoms sooner than either strict avoidance or excessive use.

Study: Post-concussion screen time duration and type and its association with symptom resolution in youth aged 11–17 years. Image credit: Trzykropy/Shutterstock.com

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that moderate screen time during the first three days after concussion is associated with a higher rate of symptom resolution in youth aged 11 and 17 years old.

Early screen habits linked to concussion symptom outcomes

Excessive screen use and exposure to bright screen light have been linked to eye strain, cognitive overload, and sleep disturbances, all factors that could potentially interfere with recovery after a concussion.

Previous research has suggested that avoiding screens for the first 48 hours after a concussion may shorten recovery by four to five days. However, more recent evidence indicates that the relationship between screen use and post-concussion symptoms is more complex. Rather than improving steadily as screen time decreases, symptom resolution appears to be fastest with moderate levels of screen use, while both very low and very high exposure have been associated with poorer outcomes.

To better understand this relationship, researchers tracked symptom recovery in 80 youths aged 11–17 years who were enrolled within 72 hours of a physician-diagnosed concussion. Participants wore a small camera that objectively recorded their out-of-school screen use, allowing investigators to examine how screen exposure during the early recovery period related to symptom resolution.

Participant characteristics

The study included 80 youths with a mean age of 14 years; 65% were male and 71% were White. Most participants sustained their concussion while playing sports, and nearly three-quarters of injuries occurred on weekdays. Although recovery was relatively rapid for most participants, about 8% remained symptomatic 45 days after injury.

During the first week after concussion, participants averaged 358 minutes of out-of-school screen time per day (roughly 5–6 hours). Smartphones accounted for the largest share of time spent, averaging 224 minutes per day, followed by television viewing at 204 minutes per day. Computer and tablet use, along with gaming, contributed a smaller proportion of total screen exposure.

Screen-use patterns also differed between groups. Females generally spent more time on smartphones and computers, whereas males spent more time watching television. Participants who reported visual symptoms following their concussion also tended to spend less time watching television than those without such symptoms.

Screen time and symptom severity

Median screen time rose with acute symptom severity on the first day, from 276 minutes per day in the least symptomatic category to 476 minutes per day in the most symptomatic group. By day two, exposure time rose in both these groups, but most dramatically in the least symptomatic group.

On the third day, screen time dropped sharply in this group but continued to increase in the most symptomatic group. After this point, all groups showed a gradual decrease in acute symptom severity and screen time.

This pattern may reflect the low physical exertion among the high-symptom group, which could account for the greater screen time. Previous work by these authors seems to support this, showing reduced physical activity over the day following higher symptom scores. This remains a hypothesis, however, due to the observational nature of the study.

Moderate screen use associated with faster symptom resolution

The researchers identified what appeared to be a "sweet spot" for screen use during the first few days after a concussion. Participants who averaged about 141 minutes of daily screen time, just over two hours, during the first three days after injury experienced a 35% higher rate of symptom resolution than those averaging 260 minutes per day.

When screen exposure was grouped into broader categories, recovery was fastest among youths who logged between 120 and 240 minutes of daily screen time. This group showed a 2.3-fold higher rate of symptom resolution than participants with less than two hours of daily exposure. Recovery also tended to be faster than among those who exceeded four hours of daily screen time, although the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Smartphone use

The pattern was even more pronounced for smartphones. Youths who spent between two and four hours per day on their phones experienced symptom resolution at more than twice the rate of those with either very limited or very high smartphone use, suggesting that moderation may be more beneficial than either extreme.

Television viewing

A similar trend emerged for television viewing. Participants who watched TV for one to two hours per day showed markedly faster symptom resolution than those exceeding two hours daily. However, television viewing in this range was not associated with significantly faster recovery compared with watching less than one hour per day.

Other types of screen time

In contrast, the researchers found no clear relationship between recovery speed and time spent using computers or tablets, or playing video games, suggesting that not all forms of screen use may influence concussion recovery in the same way.

Researchers propose a digital Goldilocks effect

Several mechanisms might explain these associations, though none were investigated here.

Computer, television, and smartphone screens all emit blue light, which not only causes arousal and demands continuous attention but can also disrupt sleep and circadian rhythms. With excessive screen use, the accompanying need for rapid brain processing could hinder normal healing processes.

Conversely, very limited screen time may indicate social isolation but may also suggest more severe symptoms, as evidenced by a slower pace of recovery. The findings are consistent with a "Goldilocks" pattern, in which neither very low nor very high screen use appears optimal during early concussion recovery.

Limitations

The study's use of a wearable camera allowed researchers to objectively track participants' out-of-school screen use rather than relying on self-reported estimates, a common limitation of screen-time research. However, the approach could not capture important details such as what participants were watching, how cognitively demanding the activity was, or factors like screen brightness and blue-light exposure that might also influence recovery.

The findings should also be interpreted with caution. Because the study was observational, it cannot determine whether screen habits affected recovery or whether youths recovering more quickly simply felt better able to use screens. In addition, the study involved a relatively small and predominantly White group of participants recruited through hospitals and concussion clinics, which may limit how broadly the results apply to other populations of young people with concussion.

Moderate screen use emerged as recovery sweet spot

Overall, the study suggests that symptom resolution was fastest among participants with 120-240 minutes of screen time per day during the immediate post-concussion period (the first 72 hours). Both longer and shorter durations were associated with slower recovery, especially with smartphone use. With television viewing, moderate use was associated with a much faster recovery than very high exposure, but not with very low exposure.

These findings are preliminary and based on a limited, low-diversity sample. However, they support the value of moderate screen time rather than complete avoidance in young concussion patients. This may allow young patients to remain socially connected while avoiding excessive screen exposure during early recovery.

Further trials are essential to validate these findings and to identify the most recovery-friendly duration and type of screen time post-concussion.

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