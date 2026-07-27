Artificial stomach helps design nutrient-rich protein powders for seniors

New nutrient-rich protein powders to boost the health of active older people are being developed with the help of an artificial stomach at Aberystwyth University.

Researchers are looking to make high-protein powders that offer a natural alternative to artificial protein drinks, with the aim of tackling malnutrition in older people and supporting healthier aging.

The new drinks will feature plant-based, dairy and hybrid vitamin and mineral blends, combined with ingredients to promote muscle retention, cognitive health, and overall wellbeing.

Designed with familiarity in mind, the powders will be developed in coffee and cocoa flavours.

It is estimated that around one in ten people over the age of 65 are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition - over one million older people in the UK.

In partnership with Welsh research and development company Ymchwil Tetrim Research, researchers from the Department of Life Sciences are leading research into the powders' stability, digestibility, and how much of the protein can be absorbed by the body.

Dr Thomas Wilson leads the University's Protein Quality Assessment Unit which uses laboratory instruments that simulate human digestion and analyses how nutrients are released and absorbed when they are eaten. He said:

"We use a bioreactor system to replicate the function of human organs involved in digestion. It simulates the digestive fluids and conditions encountered as food moves through the body, including precise control of temperature and pH. Using a series of pumps, we introduce simulated gastric and intestinal fluids into sequential chambers, mimicking the different stages of human digestion. By analysing the material that emerges from the bioreactor - effectively digested food and drink - we can measure protein breakdown and absorption throughout the digestive process."

Lead researcher Dr Pilar Martinez Martin, a specialist in plant and crop sciences from Aberystwyth University, said:

"This project brings together science, sustainability, and sensory appeal. Our goal is to create a product that not only tastes great but also delivers real health benefits. This is especially true of older adults who often struggle to meet their nutritional needs. Using cutting-edge nutritional science, we're making sure that every sip of the drink supports long-term health in a natural and sustainable way."

The protein powders will include a range of bioactive ingredients such as hemp seed, lion's mane mushroom, and cocoa. Protein sources will span both animal and plant-based options, including whey, casein, and hemp seed protein.

This project is a fantastic example of how food innovation can address real-world health challenges. We're not just developing a product - we're rethinking how nutrition can be delivered in a way that's accessible, enjoyable, and effective. By combining diverse protein sources with powerful bioactive compounds, we're supporting everything from muscle repair to cognitive function in one convenient format." Mari Arthur, Director of Ymchwil Tetrim Research

The project prioritizes sustainability, sourcing key ingredients such as lion's mane mushroom and hemp from Welsh producers, supporting local and ethical agriculture and ensuring premium quality.

The Functional Ageing Nutrition Beverage Innovation (FANBI) project is funded by the Launchpad programme from Innovate UK, part of UKRI - UK Research and Innovation.