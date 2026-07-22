Fecal microbe capsules show promise in treating chronic insomnia

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WileyJul 22 2026Reviewed

In a randomized clinical trial published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, ingesting capsules containing fecal microbes from healthy donors helped treat symptoms of insomnia.

One month after treatment, participants receiving fecal microbiota capsules showed significantly higher sleep efficiency and reduced wake after sleep onset, as measured by overnight polysomnography. Patient questionnaires also showed that sleep quality scores improved from 2 to 6 months in the intervention group compared with the placebo group.

Our findings provide clinical evidence that targeting the gut microbiota may offer a promising new therapeutic strategy for chronic insomnia disorder. This work also strengthens our understanding of the gut–brain axis as an important regulator of human sleep."

Yanping Bao, PhD, co-corresponding author, Peking University, Beijing

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Gao, T., et al. (2026). Fecal microbiota transplantation‐based treatment protocol for chronic insomnia disorder: A randomized, double‐blind, placebo‐controlled trial. Journal of Internal Medicine. DOI: 10.1111/joim.70137. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/joim.70137

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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