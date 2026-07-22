New study links specific microRNAs to cancer-associated cachexia

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
WileyJul 22 2026Reviewed

Cachexia-a syndrome characterized by progressive muscle wasting-affects both humans and dogs with chronic diseases such as cancer. A recent study in Molecular Oncology found that lower circulating levels of certain microRNAs-small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression-often indicate the presence of cachexia in senior dogs.

For the study, researchers analyzed blood levels of numerous microRNAs in 25 senior dogs. Decreased levels of miR-15a, miR-15b, miR-16, and miR-140 were indicators of cachexia associated with cancer, with miR-16 being the most robust individual marker. A sex-specific analysis revealed that miR-140, a microRNA with anti-inflammatory properties, was significantly lower in female dogs with cancer (mostly mammary gland and reproductive tract tumors) compared with those without cancer, and even lower in those with cachexia in addition to cancer. These findings suggest that estrogen-related cancer and cachexia may represent two distinct pathological processes that converge to suppress miR-140's expression.

Our findings show that specific circulating microRNAs, especially miR-16 and miR-140, may provide important clues for detecting cancer-associated cachexia in senior dogs. Because dogs closely share biological and environmental features with humans, this study may help open the door to earlier diagnosis, better monitoring, and future therapeutic strategies for cancer-related muscle wasting in both veterinary and human medicine."

Kyu-Shik Jeong, DVM, PhD, corresponding author, Daegu Haany University, Republic of Korea

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Park, S. S., et al. (2026). Circulating microRNA signatures of cachexia and cancer in Canis familiaris as a comparative oncology model for human disease. Molecular Oncology. DOI: 10.1002/1878-0261.70293. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/1878-0261.70293

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New ctDNA blood test improves personalized prostate cancer treatment
Self-assembling antibody drugs successfully target multiple cancer receptors
Oral drug avatrombopag reduces chemotherapy treatment delays, trial finds
New target makes cancer cells vulnerable to immune destruction
Exercise oncology could unlock new therapeutic pathways against cancer
Experimental KRAS vaccine safely generates durable immune response against pancreatic cancer
Study highlights communication gaps between cancer survivors and providers on cannabis
AI model predicts effective immunotherapy combinations for liver cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bile acid buildup linked to aggressive breast cancer progression