New study links specific microRNAs to cancer-associated cachexia

Cachexia-a syndrome characterized by progressive muscle wasting-affects both humans and dogs with chronic diseases such as cancer. A recent study in Molecular Oncology found that lower circulating levels of certain microRNAs-small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression-often indicate the presence of cachexia in senior dogs.

For the study, researchers analyzed blood levels of numerous microRNAs in 25 senior dogs. Decreased levels of miR-15a, miR-15b, miR-16, and miR-140 were indicators of cachexia associated with cancer, with miR-16 being the most robust individual marker. A sex-specific analysis revealed that miR-140, a microRNA with anti-inflammatory properties, was significantly lower in female dogs with cancer (mostly mammary gland and reproductive tract tumors) compared with those without cancer, and even lower in those with cachexia in addition to cancer. These findings suggest that estrogen-related cancer and cachexia may represent two distinct pathological processes that converge to suppress miR-140's expression.

Our findings show that specific circulating microRNAs, especially miR-16 and miR-140, may provide important clues for detecting cancer-associated cachexia in senior dogs. Because dogs closely share biological and environmental features with humans, this study may help open the door to earlier diagnosis, better monitoring, and future therapeutic strategies for cancer-related muscle wasting in both veterinary and human medicine." Kyu-Shik Jeong, DVM, PhD, corresponding author, Daegu Haany University, Republic of Korea