Community health centers maintained care continuity during COVID-19 pandemic

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityApr 13 2026

As the COVID-19 pandemic upended virtually every aspect of people's lives, one critical question loomed large for millions of low-income and underserved healthcare patients: Would they still be able to see their own doctor?

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University and the OCHIN nonprofit consultancy conducted a comprehensive, nationwide study of community-based health centers-the frontline primary care providers serving millions of America's most vulnerable patients. The goal: to assess how consistently patients were able to see their primary care provider before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, published in Annals of Family Medicine, tracked on average 354,000 patients treated at 186 community health centers yearly from 2019 to 2023. The researchers found that the centers maintained consistently high levels of continuous care throughout the five-year study. 

For these patients, a community health center is not just a convenience-it is their only option. Knowing that these centers maintained consistent, high-quality care throughout one of the most turbulent periods in modern healthcare history is deeply meaningful for the communities they serve.

Our findings reveal a remarkable story of resilience despite the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced healthcare systems across the country to cancel appointments, shift to telehealth and operate under severe staffing constraints."

Kurt C. Stange, Distinguished University Professor and the Dorothy Jones Weatherhead Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

The methodology

The researchers gauged continuity using the Usual Provider of Care (UPC) index, which measures how consistently patients were able to be treated by their primary care provider rather than a different clinician at each visit. A score of 1.0 represents perfect continuity-meaning a patient saw the same provider for every visit.

The median UPC score was 1.0 each year-the highest possible level-even during the height of the pandemic. The average UPC varied from a low of 0.822 in 2020 to a high of 0.831 in 2021-so it was consistently high. 

Related Stories

But the study also identified some flaws.

"When we dug deeper into the 2023 data, we found that not all patients experienced the same level of care continuity," Stange said. "Significant gaps emerged along racial, ethnic, economic and demographic lines."

Patients less likely to see their own doctor consistently:

  • Patients with multiple chronic conditions faced greater difficulty seeing the same provider consistently.
  • Hispanic patients faced lower care continuity among both adults and children.
  • Black and African American patients faced lower care continuity among adults.
  • Low-income patients-those living below 138% of the federal poverty level- were less likely to achieve consistent care.
  • Telehealth users-both adults and children-were less likely to achieve consistent care.
  • Patients at large clinics faced lower continuity than those at smaller practices.

"The differences identified in this study occurred even in these community health centers focused on caring for historically underserved populations," Stange said. "These disparities are targets for systematic intervention-specific, identifiable gaps that healthcare systems, policymakers and community health centers can address so that everyone can have the advantages of being cared for by a clinician who knows them."

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Journal reference:

Goueth, R., et al. (2026). Continuity of Primary Care in Community Health Centers. The Annals of Family Medicine. DOI: 10.1370/afm.250413. https://www.annfammed.org/content/24/2/124

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ADHD prescriptions surged during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 lockdown timing tied to changes in executive function
University Hospitals earns top honor at the 2026 Connected Healthcare Summit
Frontline healthcare workers experienced highest insomnia rates during and after pandemic
No link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death
COVID-19 learning losses could deepen class gaps for years
Rail expansion alone does not guarantee lower medical costs
Researchers use AI to reveal the true scale of COVID-19 mortality in the US

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Navigating the structural challenges of AI in radiology