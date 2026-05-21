Healthcare systems need human connection to prevent employee burnout

Healthcare has lost its human, moral, and relational foundations and must reconnect with its core values to improve both patient and staff well-being, argue experts in The BMJ today.

Despite unprecedented advances in diagnostic precision, therapeutic capability, and computational power, a deep paradox exists, say authors Don Berwick, Maureen Bisognano and Bob Klaber. Patients increasingly feel processed rather than cared for, staff report moral distress and loss of meaning, and the workforce is haemorrhaging people at an unsustainable rate.

The core problem, they write, is that we have accumulated extraordinary technical power while quietly losing the human, moral, and relational foundations of care on which its effectiveness ultimately depends.

Several powerful forces have helped create this imbalance, they explain. For instance, in some countries the pursuit of profit has choked healthcare's moral purpose, while across the globe modern healthcare has become an industrialised system that processes patients through standardised protocols in ways that risk disregarding the unique texture of individual lives.

This has happened through an imbalanced emphasis on a "rational" lexicon (focused on measurement, targets and efficiency) over a "relational" one (concerned with feelings, kindness and human connection).

Yet re-establishing the relational balance is not a sentimental or "soft" approach; it is vital for quality and safety, they argue.

They point to research on NHS culture and behaviour that found organisations where staff felt supported and valued had consistently lower patient death rates, while the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) framework shows that the conditions for increasing joy in work - clarity of purpose, psychological safety, and feeling that what matters to you is actually valued - are both achievable and measurable.

Kindness - linked empirically to better staff retention, higher teamworking scores, and improved patient outcomes - should also be repositioned at the business end of delivering high quality care, they add.

The "What matters to you?" movement, inspired by an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, exemplifies this shift, changing the clinical encounter from a diagnostic focus to a partnership based on the patient's lived reality.

While the forces pulling healthcare away from its human dimension are structural and powerful, they are not irreversible, they say. Every ward round, clinical consultation, and leadership conversation is a small but powerful opportunity for all of us working in healthcare to balance relational practice with rational systems and processes.

The evidence is clear: patients do better and staff thrive when healthcare systems invest in joy, kindness, and compassionate leadership, they write. "We do not need to wait for system reform. We can begin now on our collective leadership challenge to reconnect healthcare with its mission and purpose."