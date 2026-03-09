Navigating the structural challenges of AI in radiology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of RadiologyMar 9 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to redefine how radiology is practiced, as well as highlight specific challenges for radiology departments, according to new research from the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR).

The JACR Focus Issue on Impact of AI on Workflow Optimization offers a collection of invited research and reviews that explore the ways in which AI technology is being regularly utilized across practice types.

When thoughtfully implemented, AI can complement human expertise and improve efficiency and patient care. Successful workflow optimization requires the integration of AI technology into routine workflows. This can be hampered by insufficient infrastructure, strict institutional regulations, and a lack of insurance reimbursement. Poor integration of AI may degrade workflows, satisfaction, and safety and perpetuate bias in healthcare."

Gelareh Sadigh, MD, Associate Editor, Health Services Research, Journal of the American College of Radiology

According to Dr. Sadigh, the articles included in this focus issue reflect a broader shift in radiology; workflow isn't a secondary benefit of AI - it's the main determinant of whether a tool is successful or not. If AI is going to meaningfully help radiology, it must make care delivery better and not more complicated.

"This focus issue provides meaningful signposts for AI effectiveness as we navigate a rapidly shifting landscape," said Ruth C. Carlos, MD, MS, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the American College of Radiology.

Source:

American College of Radiology

Journal reference:

Sadigh, G., et al. (2026). From Image Overload to Intelligent Workflows. Science Immunology. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacr.2026.01.001, https://www.jacr.org/article/S1546-1440(26)00001-3/fulltext.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lay health workers improve blood pressure control in rural Africa
SPT Labtech to collaborate with Illumina to develop automated platform supporting genomics in decentralized healthcare settings
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
New national dataset maps how far Australians must drive to reach essential healthcare services
High-cost rare disease drugs challenge Norwegian health priorities
Targeted PICU rounds reduce the rate of healthcare-associated conditions
Frontline healthcare workers experienced highest insomnia rates during and after pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research