NYU Langone hospitals earn 12th consecutive top safety grades

NYU Langone Health hospitals continued a six-year streak of top national recognition for patient safety and quality, joining just 1 percent of hospitals nationwide to receive 12 consecutive A grades from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety and quality.

The A rating applies to Tisch Hospital and the Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion in Manhattan, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. Additionally, NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk maintained its B Leapfrog grade, sustaining its strong showing after merging with NYU Langone a little over a year ago. Leapfrog grades are issued twice annually.

Safe, high-quality care is the foundation of NYU Langone Health. Receiving an A grade from Leapfrog for the 12th consecutive time reflects the dedication of more than 54,000 people across our health system who put our patients first every day. We are also proud of the fantastic work at NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk, as they continue to expand services and quality enhancements for the community there." Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone

The Leapfrog Group evaluates nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals nationwide across 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures, including the prevention of medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other potential harms to patients. Grades are assigned to hospitals across the country based on their performance regarding these measures. These grades are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Just over 38 percent of hospitals in the nation, and only 32 percent of hospitals in the state of New York, achieved an A grade in the spring 2026 survey.